The New York Knicks wouldn't be where they are without Jalen Brunson. On Sunday, he tied the great Bernard King for the most 45+ point games in history.

His exploits have made the Knicks a perennial contender, as evidenced by the Knicks winning the NBA Cup Tournament. Brunson was named the MVP.

However, despite being an elite talent, Brunson has been criticized for his defensive style. Specifically, he has been criticized for flopping and being a so-called “foul baiter”.

He took umbrage at the suggestion that he provide advice on how to be an effective defender, per The Underground Lounge podcast.

“I'm not a foul baiter,” he said. “I just play by the rules. Be disciplined on defense. Don't reach.”

"I'm not a foul baiter. I just play by the rules. Be discipline on defense. Don't reach." Knicks star Jalen Brunson on his style of play 🗣 (via @undergrndlounge)pic.twitter.com/oji3onRHsG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2025

So far, Brunson is averaging 29.2 points and 6.6 assists per game. Last year, his defensive rating was between 109 and 110, which is pretty good for a guard.

Overall, Brunson is more of a scorer and playmaker than a lockdown defender.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 20-8 and are second in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to get over the hump by the time the postseason arrives without exiting early.

Article Continues Below

Last season, the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers.

“Flopping” in the NBA goes well beyond Jalen Brunson

In recent memory, the art of flopping has been praised and criticized in the NBA. On the one hand, it is seen as a legitimate defensive tactic that forces players to get to the free-throw line or risk an offensive foul.

On the flip side, it is seen as disruptive, reckless, and unfair.

Players such as LeBron James are routinely criticized for flopping regularly. Some of the greatest players of all time, including Dennis Rodman and Reggie Miller, were known floppers.

All in all, this is much bigger than Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.