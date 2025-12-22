The Dallas Cowboys are probably not pleased with how the 2025 season has gone. Dallas is 6-8-1 and on a three-game losing streak headed into Week 17. Now questions are popping up once against about the team's defense, focusing on the performance of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped some cryptic statements on Eberflus' future with the team on Sunday.

Jones would not commit to making a coaching change right now. However, he did say he will do a full evaluation during the offseason. Jones also said that evaluating Eberflus is “something we have to do” when asked directly about his future.

Jones followed up by provided a lot of additional information, suggesting he's confident in his team's ability to draw in new talent if necessary.

“You can imagine the data with the analytics and with the information that's available today, technically. I should, if I'm anything, know and have accessibility to the greatest choices that you could have regarding coaches. That doesn't mean you can get them all, because they may be committed in other ways,” Jones said after the game, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “But one of the great things about where we are and what we got is we can get good coaches. That's not crossed my mind, as far as the inability to effectively do something different if that's what we decide.”

Article Continues Below

He highlighted QB Dak Prescott as one big reason why the Cowboys could be an attractive destination for a new defensive coordinator this offseason.

“We've got a team that has a top future as far as next year's concerned, when you look at starting with the offense, starting with Dak (Prescott) as we stand here today,” Jones concluded. “And I think we got the bones of a heck of a defense out there as well.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Cowboys address their defensive issues during the upcoming offseason. But for now, they have to finish out the regular season.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 17 matchup against the Commanders.