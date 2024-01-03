The Cavs are inching closer to getting some key players back.

Currently dealing with a two-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers could use a little home cooking to get things right. Thankfully, with a two-game homestand coming up against the Washington Wizards, arguably the worst team in the Eastern Conference, that could do the trick. If that doesn't work for Cleveland (it would be shocking if it didn't), then there's always the San Antonio Spurs soon after before the team takes off to Paris.

It helps that the Cavs will have nearly everyone available against the Wizards, making their two-game slide a hopeful thing of the past. Heading into this matchup with Washington, Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Darius Garland (jaw), Ty Jerome (ankle), Evan Mobley (knee), Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Ricky Rubio (personal).

Cavs need Darius Garland and Evan Mobley back

Garland initially suffered a fracture to his jaw after colliding with Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, requiring surgery. While Garland has been out since December 15 and there haven't been any updates recently, things are creeping closer to the initial four-week recovery window, which could have him on track to play against the Chicago Bulls when the team returns from Paris.

Mobley, meanwhile, had surgery on December 12 to remove a loose body (either bone, cartilage or tissue) from his left knee. Like Garland, there haven't been any updates on Mobley's status since going under the knife. But Mobley was recently spotted able to walk with the assistance of crutches soon after he had the procedure after Cleveland's home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. If Mobley is healthy enough and in shape to play, he could return on January 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Based on the listed recovery window, the absolute latest could be on February 14 against the Bulls.

Ty Jerome, Ricky Rubio still a ways out

With Jerome and Rubio, meanwhile, it seems unlikely either will return to the court any time soon or even be with the Cavs much longer. According to sources, Jerome has been dealing with setbacks in his recovery after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Cavs are trying to do everything they can to help Jerome get back onto the floor, if he can't play, Cleveland will move him in a trade to add a player who is healthy and available.

On the Rubio side, he hasn't touched the court for the Cavs this season, stepping away from basketball to focus on his mental well-being. While Cleveland understandably has excused Rubio's absence to give him the space he needs to heal, sources have shared that there are no indications of when Rubio will be ready to play basketball again. Considering the Cavs are looking to contend, sources say that, like Jerome, Cleveland is looking to find a viable rotation player to replace Rubio and the roster spot he's currently occupying.

Either way, with these four and two two-way players on assignment, Cleveland has enough ammunition to hang with Washington. Sure, the Wizards are totally healthy, with Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League assignment), Jules Bernard (G League assignment) and Ryan Rollins (G League assignment) being the only players that are unavailable. But Washington flat-out isn't a good basketball team, only slightly ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the honor of the Eastern Conference's worst record.

Granted, this game could be a trap for the Cavs since the Wizards won just the other night against the Brooklyn Nets. But, with Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Caris LeVert and others available, Cleveland should have more than enough firepower to dispel Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards, ending their two-game slide.