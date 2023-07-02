The Cleveland Cavs have risen from the cellar of the NBA Central Division to contenders in a few short years. The play of the team's superstar Donovan Mitchell, nicknamed ‘Spida,' is a big reason why.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers recently added a guard Mitchell recognized instantly because of their past history together — former Golden State Warrior and Virginia Cavalier Ty Jerome.

Jerome is not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Luka Doncic, whom Mitchell spoke candidly about recently, but he is a savvy young player. The 6-foot-5 Jerome battled his way to a roster spot with the Warriors and could be ready to take his game to the next level in Cleveland.

Jerome and Mitchell go way back, which Mitchell indicated in a Twitter post recently.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's Cavaliers are hoping the chemistry between the facilitator and deft outside shooter Jerome and Mitchell can add a new dimension to the team. Bickerstaff's Cavaliers finished 12th in the NBA in total offense last season. They showed the ability to put up points in a hurry on offense but consistency was often their biggest challenge.

Jerome averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Warriors last season. He shot a blistering 48.8 percent from the field including nearly 40% from three-point range.

Those familiar with the Warriors were often surprised at how Jerome was able to pry minutes away from other, more celebrated players like Jordan Poole.

If Jerome can continue his ascent with Cleveland, the sky is the limit for the team's second unit.

For Mitchell and Jerome, it's a reunion that just made sense. The hope now is that it makes sense for a Cavs team in hot pursuit of their second NBA title in franchise history, their last coming after LeBron James' return in 2016.