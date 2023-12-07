Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell appeared on the 'Run Your Race' podcast and recalled being locked in his mom's basement due to Covid-19

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell recently appeared on the ‘Run Your Race' podcast, where he shared a lot of stories from his life, and basketball. The Cavs star also touched on the Covid-19 pandemic and the time he spent in his mother's basement:

Mitchell talked about the time he spent in his mother’s basement in Connecticut early on during the pandemic because people were scared that he had the virus. Mitchel hadn't joined the Cavs yet, and his Utah Jazz teammate at the time, Rudy Gobert, was the first player to test positive for the virus before the NBA suspended the season in March 2020.

Said Mitchell reflecting back on that time, “I couldn’t go nowhere and get food because people thought I really had Covid,” Mitchell said. “And this was when, remember that high school kid that died? So people didn’t know if you were healthy, unhealthy, whatever the thing was. So, I was locked in my mom’s basement for about a month and a half.”

The NBA ended up suspending the 2019-20 season on March 11. The pause lasted several months until the season ultimately resumed at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. in late July. 22 of the league’s teams went to Orlando to complete the regular season and playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers ultimately won the NBA Championship in what is commonly referred to as “the bubble year.”

Fortunately, things are back to normal for the NBA, and Mitchell is now thriving with the Cavs. Mitchell is averaging 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. The Cavs are currently 11-9 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.