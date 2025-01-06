The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as the top team in the NBA during the thrilling 2024-25 season. Cleveland has consistently dominated opponents, displaying exceptional teamwork and chemistry on the court. With an impressive 31-4 record, achieved by only seven other teams in history, they are on track for an incredible 73 wins. Despite their success and rising hype, the Cavs remain humble and focused, committed to continuous improvement and teamwork.

“Absolutely not,” said Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson when asked whether he thinks this is a historically good team.

The Cavs feel they are not champions yet, even if some see them as kings of the court. They understand their true challenge lies ahead in the NBA Playoffs this Spring. They pride themselves on their consistent victories. However, they stay humble and reject any false sense of confidence. To Cleveland, every win is just another day at the office and a step closer to the postseason.

“I don’t think it’ll become important, to be honest,” said Darius Garland. “We’re all winners on this team. We’ve all won at a pretty high level, from elementary school, AAU, to college with Ty [Jerome] and the championship with Tristan [Thompson]. So, we all know what it feels like to win regular games. So our next step is to win the Eastern Conference Finals and go to the Finals.”

Should the Cavs be buying into the hype surrounding their regular season success?

The playoffs bring distinct challenges. Garland has his own views, but Cleveland's strategy will significantly shape their success. The Cavs can only practice Coach Atkinson's theories among themselves for so long. They must test new offensive rotations and defensive strategies against different opponents to evaluate and refine their game. This approach will help them identify what works best.

This opportunity fosters growth for the Cavs that might not have been possible otherwise. As they progress, Cleveland can identify which strategies work well and which ones fall flat against different opponents. This self-discovery is crucial. When the playoffs begin, the Cavs must create tailored game plans for each rival in a best-of-seven series. Being prepared is essential for their success.

Cleveland embraces this mindset in every game, and Atkinson refers to it as their “appropriate fear.” Regardless of the opponent, they believe each matchup should be treated like a win-or-go-home situation. Adopting this mentality during an 82-game regular season can be draining for some teams. However, for the Cavs, it provides an advantage. It is a constant reminder that despite their success, they still have a long journey ahead to achieve their ultimate goals.

“The physicality rises in the playoffs,” Atkinson said. “Defensively applying more physicality, and then offensively, [being] able to handle the physicality. … I think we have lapses where teams start getting into us, and we don’t cut as hard, we don’t screen as hard, we don’t get open as we should. So just having that edge to us on both ends in terms of physicality.”

Cleveland's internal belief will be tested in their upcoming matchup

The Cavs have tested their “appropriate fear” 35 times this season, but it will be truly challenged against their next opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland and Oklahoma City are closely matched in many ways. Both teams are at the top of the NBA standings, with Cleveland holding a slim one-game lead over the Thunder. Additional pressure is on the Cavs, as Oklahoma City is currently riding a 15-game winning streak, matching Cleveland's own impressive stretch.

On the court, both teams boast young, emerging talent and have demonstrated the ability to dominate opponents and secure significant victories. The Thunder's length and size will provide a true test for the Cavs, pushing them beyond what they’ve faced against lesser teams. This matchup will give Cleveland valuable insight into its current standing and highlight areas for improvement as it strives to remain among the NBA's elite.

“It’s like a ramp-up for what we’re trying to get to,” said Garland. “So yeah, if we’re at that pace trying to keep winning games, like I said, it’s nothing you take for granted. [You’d] take it for sure. We love it, but our next step is to win playoff games and get to the Eastern Conference Finals. So I think that’s where we’re looking forward to, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”