In the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, forward Evan Mobley played just 28 minutes for the Cavs.
That's not a new thing for the Cavs big man, who had knee surgery earlier in the season. But on the latest edition of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, Windhorst says that his restriction is no longer due to injury:
“Evan Mobley was on a minutes restriction for three weeks when he came back from the knee surgery and rightfully so. So [Cavs coach] J. B. Bickerstaff kind of managed the minutes restriction by making sure he ran out of minutes midway through the fourth quarter, and no one ever said anything about it but it was kind of well Evan’s out, he’s hit his 28 minutes.”
Windhorst continued to explain the Cavs' reasoning:
“So Evan Mobley minutes restriction has ended after the All-Star Break and he’s still playing the exact same amount of minutes. Now the way I said this today on radio in Cleveland was that we know that J. B. Bickerstaff knows there’s a problem because he’s not increasing Evan Mobley’s minutes, and I was told even though his minute restriction has been lifted they’re still being very cautious on his minutes because they played 3 games in 4 nights.”
Even though Mobley isn't on an official minutes restriction at this point, the Cavs don't want to overplay him as the team builds toward a playoff run.
Mobley and the Cavs next take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night on the road.