Could the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Darius Garland this offseason? Nothing is guaranteed to come to fruition, but Cavs insider Chris Fedor recently suggested an intriguing trade idea involving Garland and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, via Cleveland Cavaliers on cleveland.com's YouTube channel.

“I think there’s a framework, and I say framework because salary stuff becomes very, very difficult for the Cavs,” Fedor said. “So, you’re just talking about a general framework with an understanding that other pieces are probably going to have to be involved. Maybe a third team is going to have to be involved. Matching salary becomes very, very difficult when you’re talking about the Cavs and the salary situation that they’re in. But I think there’s a framework of a deal between the Cavs and the Magic that would involve Darius Garland and Jalen Suggs.”

The Cavs enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 regular season before getting eliminated in the postseason. Cleveland had serious championship hopes but failed to make a deep playoff run.

As a result, the idea of making a significant trade or two has gained traction as rumors begin to swirl. The Cavs' official offseason plan has yet to be revealed, but Garland could be traded if Cleveland finds a tempting enough offer.

There is a chance that Cleveland will decide to keep the core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley together. After all, the core led the Cavs to no shortage of success during the regular season. The question is whether or not the team believes those players can lead them to a championship.

If the Cavs feel any uncertainty, a trade or two could end up being made. As for the Magic, acquiring a guard such as Garland would give them a new big three as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner lead the way.

The specific details of a potential trade would make the deal challenging to make official. However, the idea of a Garland-Suggs trade could prove to be enticing for both teams.