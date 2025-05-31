Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have struggled to keep up with the Indiana Pacers for most of the Eastern Conference Finals series. But one major stat featuring Brunson made the difference in the Knicks' Game 5 win over the Pacers.

Indiana has been taking on Brunson in a lot of their attacks on offense. Brunson, who doesn't have the best defensive skillset when it comes to the best defenders in New York's starting lineup, is often involved in matchups.

The first four games have seen the Pacers dominate with their shot selection when Brunson is the primary defender, going 27-of-40 from the field. However, in Game 5, they have struggled against Brunson and New York's adjustments, only making three of their 14 attempts.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

That defensive stat, which the Pacers took advantage of throughout the first four games, flipped on its head in Game 5. It allowed Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to take back some momentum in the East Finals.

Brunson may not be the best defender on New York's roster, but it's clear he will do what needs to be done to help his team win. Whether that involves being more physical with his assignments or timing his shot contests, the star guard has cleared adapted to how Indiana is playing against him.

That could play a significant role in how Game 6 turns out. A lot of pressure will be on the Pacers, who will look to close out the series on their homecourt. New York may look to take advantage of that, putting immense pressure on Indiana's best scorers to make big shots in the biggest moments of the game.

The Knicks will continue fighting to keep their season alive when they face the Pacers in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, they will host Game 7 on June 2 at 8 p.m. ET.