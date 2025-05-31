New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on the injured list since suffering an oblique strain in late April. After spending some time on the IL, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Chisholm is inching ever closer to a return to the lineup.

Boon claims that the 27-year-old infielder will play one more rehab game on Saturday, then make his return to the Yankees' lineup on Sunday, according to Gary Phillips of NYDN Sports. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is said to serve as the team's designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the plan is for Chisholm to play third base moving forward.

“Aaron Boone said Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play in another rehab game tomorrow before possibly DHing Sunday. The indication is Chisholm will play 3B when he returns; he said he expects to.”

Article Continues Below

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got off to a sluggish start to the season before sustaining the oblique injury. Although he did hit an impressive number of home runs, everything else just wasn't up to par. Through 105 at-bats, the 2022 All-Star recorded a .181 batting average and .304 OBP while securing 19 hits, seven home runs, and 17 RBIs. He also totaled six stolen bases.

The Yankees star can certainly turn things around once he returns to the lineup, as he's regarded as one of the more electrifying players in MLB. But he'll have to get hot at the plate first if he hopes to help his team in the middle of the season.

New York is one of the best teams in baseball right now, as the Yankees are in first place in the AL East. They have a 6.5 game lead over the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays, giving the franchise a little cushion with summer around the corner. If Jazz Chisholm Jr. can get hot and play at the level of his teammates, then this Yankees team is going to be a problem as the season progresses.