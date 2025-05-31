The New York Yankees got an encouraging sign from starting pitcher Luis Gil ahead of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron Boone has been without the young pitcher so far this season. However, he and reliever Fernando Cruz are closer than ever to rejoining the lineup. New York's rotation is in need of another starter with Marcus Stroman out.

Gil completed a 15-pitch bullpen before the series opener on Friday night, according to NY Daily News Sports writer Gary Phillips. It was his first time on the mound since spring training. Boone's pitcher is still working his way back from a right lat strain.

Cruz is further ahead in his recovery than Gil is. He will throw live batting practice and could be activated once the Yankees return to New York next week.

Boone's bullpen has been a point of concern since the beginning of the season. Devin Williams has been lackluster for the Yankees, and the team needs all the help they can get.

While Gil won't come out of the bullpen once he returns, his impact could be even greater. In his first full season with the Yankees, Gil was the American League Rookie of the Year. He went 15-7, one of the ten best records in Major League Baseball to go along with a 3.50 ERA.

Stroman is out with a knee injury, but threw a bullpen on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. If he had to pick between the two, Boone would like go with Gil and have Stroman come out of the bullpen as a bulk reliever.

With Gerrit Cole out for the season, Gil could be the third-best pitcher in Boone's rotation when he returns. Max Fried is a Cy Young Award candidate in the AL and Carlos Rodon has been just as good for Boone. However, getting Gil back could help push them over the hump.