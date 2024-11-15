After a brief two-game road trip, the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers return home to host the Chicago Bulls. This will be the second of four matchups between Cleveland and Chicago. The last time the Cavs locked horns with the Bulls, Cleveland won in Chicago 119-113. After this matchup, both sides meet again in Chicago in early March. After that, the season series is wrapped up, with the Cavs hosting the Bulls toward the end of the regular season in early April.

The matchup between Chicago and Cleveland carries extra weight, and it's not just because they're bitter divisional rivals. It's the first NBA Cup matchup for either side for the Group Stage portion of the tournament. Chicago, Cleveland, the Boston Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Washington Wizards are part of the Eastern Conference's Group C for the NBA Cup. Boston’s recent loss to Atlanta makes it easier for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. But, for the Cavs to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, Cleveland has to take care of business again against Chicago.

Here's how Cleveland can maintain control of the game from wire to wire in their first NBA Cup matchup of the season.

Can the Cavs keep the Bulls from going on parade?

Although Chicago is 5-7, it doesn't mean they're a terrible team. The Bulls have one of the NBA's top offenses, ranking tenth in the league in points per game, first in pace, seventh in three-point attempts per game, and tenth in three-point make percentage.

The combination of Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Zach LaVine at guard can pressure Cleveland's defense. Chicago big man Nikola Vucevic can also stretch out the floor, which can be challenging, especially against an elite rim protector like Jarrett Allen.

However, with how tired Cleveland has looked on either side of the ball lately, Chicago turning it into a shootout could be disastrous. To prevent this, the Cavs must lock in on defense to slow down the Bulls on offense — especially Allen.

A big-time bounceback for big man Jarrett Allen?

The last time Cleveland faced Chicago, Jarrett Allen looked gassed. Against the Bulls, he failed to score at least 10 points or collect at least 10 rebounds. In 26 minutes, Allen had a reasonably unremarkable nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block. That's somewhat surprising, considering Allen is a walking double-double. However, Allen has been dealing with a nagging left leg strain, which might explain his looking a step slow against Chicago.

Allen could play through the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers and had 11 points and 12 rebounds. With the Cavs' big man considered probable against the Bulls, despite the leg injury, he could be in line for a big-time bounceback. Considering Chicago allows the second-most shot attempts at the rim in the NBA, things might be a bit easier for Allen this time.

Breaking down the Cavs' NBA Cup chances

The Celtics are the Cavs' primary competition in the group and the Eastern Conference. Boston’s loss to Atlanta makes it easier for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. But, for the Cavs to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, it depends on a few tiebreaker scenarios.

The first tiebreaker in group play is the head-to-head record. If Cleveland loses to Boston next week and both teams finish 3-1, the Celtics would have the advantage.

However, if three teams finish at 3-1, a point differential would decide the tie-breaker. The Cavs could win the group in that scenario if they can accumulate a better point differential against teams like the Wizards and Bulls.

Boston's loss to Atlanta allows Cleveland to eliminate the Celtics with a win. It’s unlikely that a team with two losses would advance out of the group stage. Moreover, it's even more unlikely that a two-loss Boston team would qualify as a Wild Card.

A win in Boston against the Celtics clears the path for the Cavs to advance to Las Vegas. This wouldn’t have been the scenario if the Celtics had beaten the Hawks. But with how topsy-turvy things have been for every Eastern Conference team, Cleveland shutting the door on Boston could open up an NBA Cup window.

But before the Cavs can take on the Celtics, they must first take care of business at home against the Bulls.