The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Despite several injuries, Cleveland has raced to a 13-0 start. After the Cavs defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106, they face a Central Division rival for the second time this season: the Chicago Bulls.

This will be the second of four matchups between Cleveland and Chicago. The last time the Cavs locked horns with the Bulls, Cleveland won in Chicago 119-113. After this matchup, both sides meet again in Chicago in early March. After that, the season series is wrapped up, with the Cavs hosting the Bulls toward the end of the regular season in early April.

The matchup between Chicago and Cleveland carries extra weight, and it's not just because they're bitter divisional rivals. It's the first NBA Cup matchup for either side for the Group Stage portion of the tournament. Chicago, Cleveland, the Boston Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Washington Wizards are part of the Eastern Conference's Group C for the NBA Cup. Boston’s recent loss to Atlanta makes it easier for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. But, for the Cavs to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, Cleveland has to take care of business again against Chicago.

While the Celtics are the Cavs' primary competition in the group and the Eastern Conference, the Bulls can still be a threat if Cleveland wants to win regular season glory. However, the Cavs are already 1-0 against the Bulls this season and have gone 8-2 against Chicago in their last ten matchups. So, as long as the Cavs come ready to play, Cleveland should easily take care of business against Chicago.

Chicago's game against Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the second game of a two-game road trip. They stunned the New York Knicks in the first game of the road trip, winning 124-123. Against the Cavs, it'll be nearly all hands on deck for the Bulls with Lonzo Ball (wrist) and DJ Steward (NBA G League assignment) unavailable. Meanwhile, Chicago power forward Adama Sanago is considered probable despite dealing with fluid in his right knee.

Who is available for this NBA Cup matchup for the Cavs against the Bulls?

For the Cavs, things are a little more precarious. Cleveland's big-man duo of Jarrett Allen (leg) and Evan Mobley (illness) is probable. However, it could depend on how they feel closer to tip-off. Both player's statuses were up in the air for the same reasons against the 76ers. So, although both will likely play, it's worth keeping tabs on until things get rolling against the Bulls.

Cleveland sharpshooter Sam Merrill will be sidelined against Chicago from lingering left ankle soreness. Merrill has dealt with it for a while but has yet to miss a game this season. The sharpshooter averages 6.8 points a game while shooting 36 percent from behind the arc on 5.0 attempts a game.

Not having Merrill available is a blow to the Cavs' three-point attack. Cleveland is still without sharpshooter Max Strus, further hurting their perimeter production.

Cleveland's matchup with Chicago will be the 14th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro have stepped up for the Cavs in his place. Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson said the team's starting small forward will depend on the competition. Expect more minutes for swingman Caris LeVert and possibly rookie forward Jaylon Tyson with Merrill out.

Emoni Bates (knee, NBA G League assignment) also remains out for the Cavs. The second-year forward is still rehabbing after preseason knee surgery.