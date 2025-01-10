Following their 132-126 win over the Toronto Raptors, the Cleveland Cavaliers saw their NBA-best winning streak extend to twelve games. In that twelve-game run, many would naturally assume that Donovan Mitchell has put the Cavs on his back and put up NBA MVP-like numbers. However, this couldn't be further from the reality of the situation. It hasn't been Mitchell or a fellow co-star carrying the team for Cleveland. Instead, the Cavs' strength in numbers, their greatest strength, has fueled this 12-game streak.

Cleveland's bench has been dramatically more impactful this year than last. Sure, in seven of the twelve games in this streak, the Cavs' reserves were outscored by an opponent's bench. But that doesn't paint a complete picture of how vital Cleveland's bench has been. Without their reserves, the Cavs wouldn't be riding a 12-game winning streak in the first place.

That's because Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson doesn't lean exclusively on his starters or reserves. Instead, Atkinson does a tremendous job of mixing and matching lineups so that the Cavs always have at least one star on the floor. This wise tactical decision provides multiple bonuses simultaneously, leading to the ideal outcome: victory.

What bonuses are the Cavs getting from their bench this year?

This strategy allows Cleveland to put pressure on opposing defenses consistently. They combine role players' skills with star players' talent, fostering strong on-court chemistry for one or two key stars. Such familiarity is vital when the playoffs arrive. It also helps the Cavs pinpoint what works and doesn’t, improving their offense and defense.

Additionally, this approach allows Cleveland to rest its stars when needed. By giving the players in-game breathers, they can maintain their physical and mental energy as the season approaches its midpoint. More than anything, this gives the Cavs an unforeseen edge compared to the rest of the field – especially when considering who routinely comes off the bench for them.

Between Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Max Strus, Ty Jerome, and even Sam Merrill, the Cavs have starting-caliber players serving as reserves on their roster. That's an incredibly rare luxury that no other team can truly experience. It gives Cleveland an edge, and more importantly, when the Cavs' starters don't have it going, Cleveland can turn to their bench to keep racking up wins.

Cleveland's bench carried them to their most impressive win

Everything came together for the Cavs' reserves in a recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen carried the starters with excellent individual performances, but the Thunder kept dialing in on Donovan Mitchell, and the Cavs needed a spark elsewhere.

That's where the Cavs bench came in and continued that play. It started with Jerome, who battered Oklahoma City's defense, scoring 15 points on 6-7 shooting in 11 minutes. Joining Merrill in burning the Thunder from the perimeter was Strus, who also took advantage of Oklahoma City ignoring defending Cleveland on the perimeter.

Strus had 17 points and drilled five of his six three-point attempts while dishing out five assists. Both gave the Cavs momentum against their most difficult opponent this season. Cleveland got a solid defensive effort from swingman Isaac Okoro to complement their efforts. Whether it was his point-of-attack defense, deflections, or cutting on offense to open up driving lanes, Okoro had his fingerprints all over matchup, leading the team in plus-minus at +12.

To round things out, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang utilized their three-point gravity to bend Oklahoma City's defense. Both veterans contributed scoring-wise as well, combining for 11 points. It was a total team effort for the Cavs against the Thunder, with seven of ten players scoring in double-digits. So, as this streak continues for Cleveland, they'll keep relying on their depth to carry them. It's been a recipe for success all season, with no end in sight.