After ending their road trip on a high note, the Cleveland Cavaliers want to carry momentum at home against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. As mentioned, the Cavs ended their trip with a big win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, putting Minnesota away early into the second half. The Suns are on a two-game winning streak, with Phoenix's latest win coming on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

This will be Cleveland's first of two matchups against Phoenix. Since both teams are in separate conferences, they only face each other twice a season. The next time both teams square off will be in Phoenix in mid-March. Last season, the Suns swept the Cavs. That means Cleveland will be looking for revenge against Phoenix. Unfortunately, both teams deal with injuries so that health could decide.

Who is on the injury report for the Suns on the road in Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Phoenix will be without Jalen Bridges (NBA G League assignment), Jusuf Nurkic (return to floor conditioning), and TyTy Washington Jr. (NBA G League assignment). Sharpshooter Bradley Beal, meanwhile, is questionable for the Suns while dealing with a sprained left ankle. Neither Phoenix nor Cleveland will have an early morning shootaround. So, Beal's status will ultimately be a game-time decision.

The Suns hope to have Beal back Monday after he rolled his ankle battling for a rebound with Atlanta Hawks wing David Roddy in the third quarter of Tuesday’s loss to begin the five-game road trip. He checked out of the game with 5:53 remaining in the third, but Beal returned to action with 1:41 left in the quarter.

Beal played 9 minutes and 37 seconds in the fourth quarter to finish with 11 points in 3-of-9 shooting. He hasn’t played since. However, Beal is hopeful he’ll play against the Cavs after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain.

“As long as I can move like Brad, I’m good,” Beal said.

The Suns guard dribbled, cut, stopped, jumped, and shot with fluid movement while Phoenix practiced at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“It feels better,” Beal said about the ankle.

The Cavs will have a big-time worry without Evan Mobley against Phoenix

For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates and Luke Travers. Both players are on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be surprising. These players need on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something they don't regularly get with the Cavs. Instead, they get these opportunities with the Charge, allowing them to grow and develop into roleplayers who can make an on-court difference for the leading club.

The more concerning names on Cleveland's injury report are Evan Mobley (calf) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder). Both remain sidelined after missing the Cavs' win over the Timberwolves.

After missing 32 games last season, Mobley has missed only two games during the 2024-25 campaign. Not only that, he's also had the best year of his career. Mobley is averaging 18.6 points with 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 42.1% from deep.

If Mobley doesn't suit up, Max Strus could find himself back in the starting lineup, with Dean Wade sliding over to the four spot. Georges Niang would presumably also see more action.

Okoro, meanwhile, has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. The Cavs forward has already missed time this year because of it. However, with Okoro playing his way back into in-game shape, Cleveland might give him a night off against Minnesota to keep him from re-aggravating the injury.

Not having either is a tough pill for the Cavs, especially against a team as loaded as the Suns. Hopefully, Cleveland can dig deep and remain dominant at home this season.