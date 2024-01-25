An in-depth look at why Cleveland Cavaliers fans can remain confident despite the Cavs' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. After storming through opponents and winning eight games in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally lost for the second time in January, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 126-116.

On this night, the short-handed Cavs, who were without Darius Garland (fractured jaw), Evan Mobley (knee surgery), and key veteran reserve Tristan Thompson (suspension), were unable to match the physicality of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

“They were more physical than us the whole game,” said Cleveland swingman Max Strus. “We need to be better. As bad as we played tonight, I thought we still had a chance, and we were right there. We didn’t get stops when we needed them. They went right by us the whole night. Watch the film and learn from it. Be better from it.”

Cavs-Bucks game

Milwaukee opened the game locked in and ready to roll, making a normally raucous Fiserv Forum deafening. All the while, after going three straight games without trailing at any point, the Cavs were suddenly in unfamiliar territory, playing catch-up all night, down by as many as 21 points to the Bucks. Milwaukee led for 47:12 of the game, with things only being tied 2-2 in the opening moments of the first quarter.

“Give them credit they came out with an intensity,” said Donovan Mitchell. “With all the change, we knew that was going to happen and we didn’t respond until it was too late. I take a lot of that on myself. Coming out not as aggressive as I needed to be. It doesn’t mean just coming out and scoring. It means setting the tone at both ends of the floor. Can’t happen.”

Antetokounmpo, who didn't play in Cleveland's 40-point victory over Milwaukee, was the difference-maker for the Bucks all game long. That shouldn't be a surprise, considering the Greek Freak is one of the best players in the world. But Antetokounmpo still managed to put up his second straight triple-double and third in the last four games with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and ten assists in 35 minutes of action. The physicality Milwaukee played with, which Cleveland couldn't match, started and ended with Antetokounmpo

How Cavs can bounce back

With another game between both teams next on the schedule, the Cavs will lick their wounds and better understand what to do next time out against the Bucks and their superstar power forward.

“If we can put that together for four quarters, we will be a lot better,” said Cleveland big man Jarrett Allen. “It seemed like we were a step behind. Hard to come back from a deficit like we were in and try to win the game. We did get it close. But I think we were all tired by that point.”

While there won't be any wholistic lineup changes, it's clear that if the Cavs want to beat the Bucks with Antetokounmpo out there, they have to match Milwaukee's physicality. It starts with Allen, the team's defensive anchor, taking on the challenge, which is easier said than done.

Allen has said in the past that defending Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest challenges the NBA has to offer, where most possessions it's easier just to foul him and send him to the free throw line. But, considering Allen finished the night with no fouls and Cleveland held Antetokounmpo to only three free throw attempts, it feels like they're formulating a way to cut the head off the snake. If the Cavs can continue that level of pressure and gauge the officials on how rough they can be with Antetokounmpo, it makes it easier to start defending the other Bucks on the court.

It would empower Dean Wade to defend Khris Middleton, who had a rough outing in Cleveland when Wade was his primary defender. Ditto for Isaac Okoro on Damian Lillard, who at least had to work in both games since Okoro was hounding him on defense. Sure, seeing their win streak come to an end can be deflating. But there's plenty of reason to feel confident that the Cavs can right the ship and steal a win at Fiserv Forum on Friday.