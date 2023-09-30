The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a more dynamic offensive approach, orchestrated by their head coach, JB Bickerstaff. In a recent Q&A session, Bickerstaff shared the team's top five goals for the 2023-24 season. This signifies a bold and exciting direction after a promising 2022-23 campaign. Following a period of introspection, the Cavs have undertaken substantial roster changes to address their weaknesses and elevate their performance.

Areas of Improvement

One prominent area of improvement lies in their halfcourt offense, invigorated by the acquisitions of Max Strus from the Miami Heat and Georges Niang from the Philadelphia 76ers. In the previous season, the team struggled, ranking 24th in three-point attempts, 25th in scoring average, and dead last in pace. Bickerstaff is determined to rectify these deficiencies and enhance the Cavs' dynamism.

Furthermore, the Cavs are committed to fostering a cohesive team environment and instilling the values of championship contention within their players. Bickerstaff eagerly anticipates reuniting the team and continuing to refine the finer aspects of their game, which will contribute to long-term success.

Offseason Moves

The 2023 NBA Draft also played a pivotal role in their strategy. They selected Emoni Bates with the 49th pick. Despite not initially having a first-round pick, their willingness to explore trades underscores their dedication to constructing a competitive roster.

How much will Emoni Bates factor into the rotation this year in your opinion? pic.twitter.com/JJQQ7bpT7Z — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 23, 2023

With these ambitious objectives and roster adjustments, the Cavs are poised for an electrifying and promising 2023-24 season.

Change, often a double-edged sword, could prove to be beneficial for the Cavs as they embark on a new offensive strategy in the upcoming season.

Revamping the Offense

JB Bickerstaff's vision is to revamp their offensive approach to involve more team members. Regarding their game plan as they approach the commencement of training camp, Bickerstaff stated:

“You'll witness a shift in our offensive system. Two years ago, we emphasized extensive ball and body movement,” Bickerstaff shared. “We aim to return to that style, with increased movement both in terms of player positioning and ball circulation. This will provide players with opportunities after the defense has adjusted, allowing them to showcase their strengths.”

Greater Dynamism

This adjustment will require all players to exhibit greater dynamism and become less predictable. It will make it harder for opposing teams to defend against them. The Cavs heavily relied on Darius Garland's playmaking and Donovan Mitchell's scoring prowess last season. These proved effective in the regular season but faltered in the playoffs.

Bickerstaff wants to build an offense that encourages greater involvement from all players. That could introduce an element of unpredictability that will keep opposing defenses on their toes. Part of this strategy includes integrating newcomers Max Strus and Georges Niang into the game plan.

The landscape of Cavs basketball will undergo a significant transformation in the upcoming season. This offers plenty of reasons for excitement for their fans.