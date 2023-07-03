It's shaping up to be an offseason of goodbyes for the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only is James Harden likely to don another uniform to begin the 2023-24 season, the Sixers also bid farewell to Georges Niang, Shake Milton, and Jalen McDaniels, three players who were major parts of the rotation this past campaign. And it certainly looks like there's no “good” in “goodbye” for Tyrese Maxey, who doesn't seem too jazzed about the departure of one player in particular.

Posting on his official Instagram account (tyresemaxey), the 22-year old combo guard had an emotional reaction to Niang's Sixers exit.

“Bye minivan 😪😪 @georgesniang,” Maxey wrote, with a picture of a fired-up Georges Niang below the caption.

Per Ky Carlin of USA Today Sixers Wire:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyrese Maxey says goodbye to Georges Niang #Sixers pic.twitter.com/tP0kL9a2pQ — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) July 3, 2023

As Sixers (and Utah Jazz) fans would recall so fondly, Georges Niang's nickname is “The Minivan” due not only to his plodding pace when on the floor, but his ability to fill a variety of roles on the court, owing up to his versatility and reliability. Niang's minivan-esque play will be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers after the reigning Eastern Conference fourth-seed signed the 30-year old forward to a three-year, $26 million deal.

It's not hard to see why Tyrese Maxey will be missing Niang in the City of Brotherly Love. Niang has been one of the most reliable marksmen from deep over the past few seasons, making 310 out of his 771 three-point attempts with the Sixers, good for a 40.2 percent output from beyond the arc. Moreover, Niang is one of the quickest decision-makers in the team, compensating for his less-than-ideal foot speed with a quick trigger from deep or a quick first-step to beat defenders who are closing out.

While Georges Niang expressed his desire to stay with the Sixers and play for championship-winning coach Nick Nurse, the contract the Cavs offered him was simply too good to pass up on, especially when he's already 30 years of age. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Sixers replace Niang's contributions, especially when there are fewer quality free agents available today than there were a few days ago.