Darius Garland has solidified his place in Cleveland Cavaliers history, achieving a remarkable milestone during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With his performance, Garland surpassed John Bagley to claim the third spot on the Cavs' all-time assists leaderboard.

The achievement highlights Garland’s evolution as one of the league’s premier playmakers. His total now stands at over 2,312 assists, trailing only franchise legends LeBron James (6,228) and Mark Price (4,206).

Since being drafted fifth overall by Cleveland in the 2019 NBA Draft, Garland has developed into the heart of the Cavaliers’ offense. Known for his court vision, quick decision-making, and scoring ability, he has quickly become a fan favorite. His ability to orchestrate plays and create opportunities for teammates has been crucial to the team’s resurgence in the Eastern Conference.

This milestone comes as no surprise to those following Garland’s trajectory. Last season, he averaged 6.5 assists per game, ranking among the league leaders. Whether it’s threading needle passes in transition or setting up open shooters on the perimeter, Garland has demonstrated a knack for elevating those around him.

The Cavs’ all-time assists leaderboard is a testament to the organization’s rich history of playmakers. LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, holds the top spot with an astounding 6,228 assists during his two stints with the franchise. Mark Price, a point guard renowned for his precision and leadership in the late 1980s and early 1990s, ranks second with 4,206 assists.

By joining this elite group, Garland has cemented his legacy as one of the team’s most important contributors. At just 24 years old, he has plenty of time to further climb the rankings and even challenge Price’s total if he maintains his current pace.

Cavaliers fans took to social media to celebrate Garland’s achievement. “Garland’s the engine that keeps this team moving. Passing Bagley is huge, but he’s just getting started!” one fan wrote. His teammates have also expressed admiration for his accomplishment, with Donovan Mitchell noting, “Darius is the ultimate floor general. Watching him grow has been incredible.”

As the Cavs gear up for postseason success, Garland’s leadership and playmaking will remain pivotal. This milestone is just the latest chapter in what promises to be a long and storied career in Cleveland. For now, Garland continues to prove he’s not only a cornerstone for the present but also a player destined for franchise immortality.