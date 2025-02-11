Well, De'Andre Hunter certainly didn't disappoint in his Cleveland Cavaliers debut. From the beginning of Cleveland's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, one thing stood out: Hunter has brought impressive length to the Cavs' wing position.

This newfound length was displayed during one of Cleveland's best defensive quarters. The Cavs dominated early, forcing the Timberwolves into 16 consecutive misses and racing out to a 16-0 lead within the first seven minutes.

It wasn’t until the 4:56 mark that Minnesota managed to score, courtesy of a free throw by Rudy Gobert. The Wolves struggled to find their rhythm, with All-Star guard Anthony Edwards hitting a three-pointer nine minutes into the game for their first field goal, bringing their total to just eight points. This kept them from matching the lowest-scoring quarter in Cavs history, a dubious record held by the 1995 New Jersey Nets, who only managed seven points.

Minnesota had only two successful shots by the end of the first quarter, making the Cavs the first team this season to hold an opponent to two or fewer field goals in a quarter. Hunter's size and the defensive prowess of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley created a nearly impenetrable defense for Cleveland. They limited the Timberwolves to 12 points in the first quarter, while the Cavs surged ahead with a commanding 30-12 lead.

“[It was] kind of what we envisioned,” said Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson about Hunter's debut. “Our physicality, his activity, you know, size. You just felt it.”

What is the Cavs' potential with De'Andre Hunter?

Hunter had a standout impact on the Cavs beyond his defensive prowess. The forward showcased his shooting skills by hitting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, contributing 12 points in just 23 minutes on the court.

His first basket, an electrifying three-pointer, nearly lifted the roof off Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, extending Cleveland’s lead to a commanding 26 points. It was a moment that highlighted Hunter's arrival and ensured he received a warm, enthusiastic welcome from Cavs fans.

“Oh, it was great,” Hunter said when asked about the reception. “[It’s] always good to feel love, especially as a player. You know, I can’t thank them enough.”

Even though it was just his first game in a Cavs uniform, Hunter's performance is a promising sign for the team's future. He can potentially address a gap that has plagued the roster for years. It remains to be seen if he can completely fill that void. However, if Hunter can keep up this momentum, it could pave the way for something special for the Cavs.

“I mean, what’s possible is a championship,” said Evan Mobley. “I feel like we have that caliber team. And we’re on that track right now. So, that’s the whole goal. Adding a player like that, I feel like it just boosts us even more.”

How can Cleveland reach championship status with De'Andre Hunter on the roster?

To become NBA Champions, the Cavs must rise to the occasion. That means the pressure is on the players to perform at their best. This also extends to Atkinson and his coaching staff, who are tasked with maximizing the potential of their new addition, De’Andre Hunter.

The good news? Hunter believes that blending in with this team won’t be a significant challenge.

“I think it’ll be pretty easy,” Hunter said about the adjustment. “When you have teammates like Don, DG, and Evan, you know, guys that are unselfish and really talented, I think it’ll be pretty easy for me.”

On paper, De'Andre Hunter’s skill set is a game-changer for the Cavs, offering a new level of versatility and options that the team hasn't explored before.

Once the squad is fully healthy, Atkinson is eager to unleash Hunter's talents across the court. Expect to see Hunter in various roles. Whether as a shooting guard in larger lineups or even taking a spot at power forward or center in smaller ones. Hunter's unique abilities add an exciting layer of unpredictability to a team already known for its dynamism.

Cleveland's flexibility and creativity have long been trademarks of Atkinson's coaching philosophy. But with Hunter joining the ranks, the Cavs are primed for a significant upgrade in their gameplay. This infusion of talent could position the Cavs as serious contenders in the championship race, making them one of the NBA's most intriguing teams to watch as they aim for greatness.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Hunter and the Cavs as they embark on this promising journey. The blend of skill, teamwork, and ambition could lead them to fulfill their championship dreams.