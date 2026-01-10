The shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder never gave up against the Memphis Grizzlies, trailing by 21 points and missing two starters, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein. On the cusp of completing the comeback down the stretch of the fourth quarter, All-Star Jalen Williams found Kenrich Williams for a three that gave the Thunder a lead it would hold onto for good in a 117-116 win.

Without Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, Williams’ third-string role expanded, as his 21-point performance forced coach Mark Daigneault to keep him in before Kenrich drained the go-ahead three that would seal the one-point victory. Williams reflected on making the game-winning shot during his postgame media availability.

“It’s just about trusting your work and having faith in God,” Williams said. “Dub made a great pass. I was open. He drew two. I just shoot it with confidence. I believe every shot is going in. But, man, that was a gutsy win.”

Jalen Williams finished with 26 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Ajay Mitchell had 23 points, six assists, and three rebounds, and Kenrich Williams added 21 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

Mark Daigneault on Kenrich Williams’ shot in Thunder win

Despite the Thunder not having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren for Friday’s matchup against the Grizzlies, coach Mark Daigneault watched Kenrich Williams step up with a season-high 21 points. Kenrich also drained the most critical shot of the game, a three that would seal the Thunder’s comeback, a 32nd win of the season.

Daigneault was elated by Williams’ 21-point performance in the win.

“I’m just so happy for him — he’s such a huge part of our team. He’s got a great soul, he’s got such respect in the locker room, and his role,” Daigneault said. “He played 28 minutes tonight. It had to be a season-high. He’s the same guy every day. He’s so invested in the team. He’s two feet in. And when his number is called, he’s ready to compete. Tonight, his competitiveness was on display.

“Not only with the offensive burst he had, but also to play the majority of his minutes at the five, and play that many minutes at the five against a team that’s obviously got physical strength up front, is impressive.”

The Thunder will host the Heat at the Paycom Center on Sunday.