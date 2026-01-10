Lane Kiffin is adding a former HBCU player to his inaugural roster with LSU. The Tigers have secured a commitment from Treylan James, who most recently played for Southern University.

James announced his commitment to LSU on his Twitter account on Friday. He posted a picture of himself on LSU's football field, with the caption reading, “AGTG 1000% committed.” He entered the transfer portal on January 2nd. James started his college career at another HBCU, Prairie View A&M University, securing 16 tackles in the 10 games that he appeared in.

In 2024, as a redshirt sophomore, he then transferred to Southern University, then under the leadership of former head coach Terrence Graves. He was a productive member of the defense, finishing the year with 26 tackles, 17 assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, and five pass breakups.

Now, James is staying in Baton Rouge to compete for an LSU team that is hoping to restore itself to national championship promise. Kiffin recently departed Ole Miss after a successful 11-win season, but he departed the program prior to Ole Miss’s appearance in the College Football Playoff, which elicited a bit of controversy in the college football landscape. The team went on to make a run in the playoff, beating Tulane and Georgia before losing narrowly to Miami, 31 to 27, in the semifinals.

Kiffin looks to build a championship-ready team with LSU to start next season. James looks to be a key contributor on the defense and immediately vaults them to the top of the SEC.