The UFC Seattle lineup continues to take shape with an intriguing middleweight showdown set for the event in Seattle. Unbeaten prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik will face former Glory kickboxer Yousri Belgaroui on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in what promises to be a compelling clash of styles between two emerging contenders in the middleweight division.

Abdul-Malik arrives in Seattle riding a wave of momentum, extending his unblemished professional record to 9-0-1 with a recent first-round submission victory over Antonio Trocoli at UFC 323 last month.

😳 MANSUR ABDUL-MALIK WITH A STANDING GUILLOTINE IN THE FIRST ROUND. This guy is an insane talent. Still undefeated. pic.twitter.com/C7Q6ZoXscn — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 6, 2025

The 31-year-old prospect's performances have been nothing short of devastating, as every single victory in his undefeated run has come by way of stoppage. His submission prowess displayed against Trocoli exemplifies the finishing ability that has made him one of the division's most exciting prospects to monitor moving forward.

Belgaroui presents a significant step up in competition for Abdul-Malik, bringing a diverse striking arsenal developed through his extensive background in professional kickboxing with Glory. The 33-year-old Dutch-Tunisian fighter has demonstrated impressive form in his early UFC tenure, securing four consecutive wins including a devastating TKO victory over Azamat Bekoev at UFC Fight Night 262 this past October.

Yousri Belgaroui, Azamat Bekoev'i YOK EDİYOR!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/LM3MRiHazE — Cage Pulse (@Cage_PulseMMA) October 18, 2025

Beyond his fight record, Belgaroui maintains an advantageous position within the upper echelon of combat sports, serving as one of the primary training partners for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at Eugene Bareman's City Kickboxing gym.

This bout represents a classic stylistic matchup—Abdul-Malik's power and strength against Belgaroui's striking acumen and positional defense honed through years of elite-level kickboxing competition. For Abdul-Malik, maintaining his perfect record against someone with Belgaroui's striking pedigree would establish him as a legitimate threat in the middleweight rankings. Conversely, Belgaroui's kickboxing-based striking could prove problematic for Abdul-Malik if he cannot close the distance and secure takedowns early.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Seattle

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso 2

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Casey O'Neill

Marcin Tybura vs. Valter Walker

Nicolle Caliari vs. Carol Foro

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

The UFC Fight Night 271 card is shaping up nicely for March 28, with several other notable matchups already confirmed, including Maycee Barber's clash with Alexa Grasso and Marcin Tybura facing Valter Walker. Abdul-Malik versus Belgaroui adds substantial depth to what promises to be an entertaining evening of combat sports at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.