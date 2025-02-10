The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. However, this time, Cleveland will welcome a fresh addition to the team. Swingman De'Andre Hunter, acquired in a trade at the recent NBA trade deadline, is ready to debut with the Cavs in this matchup.

Thankfully, there were no serious health concerns regarding Hunter coming into this matchup. While the team was on the road, Cleveland's newly acquired forward had to pass his physical with the medical staff. Now that Hunter has passed and has practiced with the team, his debut with the Cavs was inevitable.

Getting Hunter on-court reps with the team will be valuable for Cleveland. This matchup against the Timberwolves is one of two matchups the Cavs have left before the annual All-Star Break. Moreover, this will be the second and final time both teams will see each other this year. Last time out, the Cavs crushed the Timberwolves in Minnesota, winning 124-117.

Unfortunately, while Hunter is set to make his Cavs debut, Cleveland still won't be at full strength. Against the Timberwolves, the Cavs will be without Dean Wade (knee) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder). Wade and Okoro have been sidelined for a while now with either injury and, based on recent trends, likely won't return until after the annual All-Star break.

Thankfully, neither Wade nor OKoro should be sidelined for much longer after the NBA's annual siesta. During Cleveland's morning practice session before they faced Minnesota, both Okoro and Wade were spotted getting in work with assistant coaches.

So, although the Cavs wish they were at full strength, especially on defense, it's a welcome sign that both Wade and Okoro are on the cusp of returning. Regardless, Cleveland is at nearly full strength otherwise. Hopefully, it's enough to defend home court.

Who is available to play the injured Timberwolves against the Cavs?

Minnesota will be missing some offensive firepower against Cleveland. Heading into the matchup, the Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Jesse Edwards (NBA G League assignment, two-way), and Julius Randle (groin).

In late January, DiVincenzo suffered a turf toe injury. While the incident resulted in a partial tear of the plantar ligament, it thankfully doesn't require surgery. However, despite not needing surgery, DiVencnzo remains sidelined. Minnesota will likely have an update on the guard's status once the NBA All-Star break is over.

Soon after the news broke of DiVincenzo's injury, the Timberwolves lost Randle. The former All-Star forward suffered the injury in the second quarter of Minnesota's recent win over the Utah Jazz. Like DiVincenzo, Randle will likely be re-evaluated and given a status update after the All-Star break.

Two players to watch leading into this matchup are Mike Conley (finger) and Anthony Edwards (hip). Both are listed as questionable and will likely be game-time decisions.

Conley dislocated his finger during Minnesota's recent win over the Houston Rockets, but he did return and finished the game.

Edwards, meanwhile, has had a similar injury status before. Despite this, the injury didn't seem to slow the superstar down against the Rockets or the Chicago Bulls, where he had back-to-back 40-point games.

Possibly not having Edwards is a massive blow to Minnesota as he leads the Timberwolves in scoring at 27.2 points per game, ranks fifth in the NBA, and averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Thankfully, Minnesota head coach David Finch said Edwards is day-to-day with the injury. So, unless his hip says otherwise, expect Edwards to suit up and try to carry the Timberwolves against the Cavs.