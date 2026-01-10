As San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is getting interview requests from other teams looking for a head coach, he is focused on preparing for the upcoming wild-card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the 49ers coach will continue to get interest from other teams as Saturday saw the Miami Dolphins enter the fray.

After firing Mike McDaniel on Thursday, Miami has requested to speak with Saleh, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, as the team knows him well, having faced him when he was the head coach of the New York Jets.

“The Dolphins have put in a request to interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh, source said, as Miami takes a look at the former Jets HC,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins aren't the only team interested in Saleh, as Thursday saw Albert Breer report that the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons also put in requests to speak with the San Francisco defensive coordinator.

“The Titans and Falcons have put in requests to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their head coaching jobs, per source,” Breer wrote on X.

The same goes with the Arizona Cardinals after letting go of Jonathan Gannon, but Jordan Schultz makes an important note that besides the interest for Saleh, he had the same last season before staying with the 49ers.

“The #Cardinals have requested to interview #49ers DC Robert Saleh for their vacant HC position,” Schultz wrote on X. “Saleh, the former #Jets HC, had interviews last year with several teams and is back in the cycle again this season.”

It remains to be seen if Saleh leaves San Francisco or not, but the current focus is on helping the team achieve its championship aspirations, as the postseason run starts Sunday against the Eagles.