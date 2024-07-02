Even after everyone outside of Northeastern Ohio thought Donovan Mitchell was destined for New York (either team), Miami or Los Angeles, the Cleveland Cavaliers could still sign him to a long-awaited extension. Sources confirm to ClutchPoints that Mitchell and the Cavs have agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension with the final year as a player option in 2027-28.

Mitchell's contract is now worth $185 million over the next four years. The 27-year-old will hit the 10-year service criteria in 2027 and be eligible for a five-year contract worth over $380 million.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Mitchell's extension, with Spida himself immediately making his own announcement:

Again, although every talking head was trying to force Mitchell elsewhere, Cleveland was able to lock up their most important free agent since they last signed LeBron James. In fact, the rumors surrounding Mitchell and his future with the Cavs have been blown out of proportion for quite a while. ClutchPoints had previously reported on numerous occasions that Mitchell has been happy in Cleveland and that the organization never intended to move on from him.

With Mitchell now locked in for the foreseeable future, the Cavs are now done rebuilding and trying to find their footing among the very best the Eastern Conference has to offer. Although that has been clear from when Mitchell arrived in Cleveland, committing his prime to the Cavs only further drives the point home. To meet Mitchell at the summit, especially to become a title threat with him leading the charge, Cleveland needs to become even more aggressive than they already were this offseason.

Why Donovan Mitchell sets the new standard

Again, it cannot be understated that Donovan Mitchell agreeing to re-sign with the Cavs is the biggest move the franchise has made since LeBron James came home from the Miami Heat in 2014. Throughout his time in Cleveland, Mitchell has made it clear he doesn't want to compete for individual accolades and playoff runs that eventually lead to early exits. Instead, Mitchell wants to compete for championships that further cement his status as one of the all-time greats and, in turn, further cement the status of the Cavs as one of the NBA's very best teams.

As currently constructed, Cleveland has many strong pieces surrounding Mitchell. While Mitchell did play quite a bit with future Hall of Famer Rudy Gobert, the combined defensive prowess of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is totally different. He has also never had the caliber of a point guard alongside him like Darius Garland. But while the star-studded quartet Mitchell is a member of is great, it also makes the Cavs top-heavy, and that's where some of the cracks in the foundation have formed.

Thankfully, those cracks are something that Cleveland has continually addressed before. Last year's offseason focused heavily on perimeter shooting with the additions of Max Strus and Georges Niang. It's what led to the Cavs making the tough decision to part ways with J.B. Bickerstaff and hire Kenny Atkinson as head coach. But adding those two and hiring Atkinson was only the beginning for the Cavs. They clearly need even more perimeter support, either on the wing or from a backup big man and a reserve guard who's comfortable playing with or without the ball in their hands.

While it's a heavy shortlist, Cleveland can accomplish the last few steps in turning this team into a legitimate title threat, which should now be the expectation. With Donovan Mitchell now locked in with the Cavs, being a title contender is the new standard going forward. Now, the onus is on Cleveland to meet their superstar at the summit and hopefully win their second title in less than a decade.