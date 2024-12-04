After a red-hot start to the season, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson made franchise history. For the eighth time in Cavs franchise history, Atkinson was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for Cleveland's games in October and November.

Under Atkinson, the Cavs went 17-3 in that stretch and own the best record in the NBA. However, when asked about the honors, Atkinson deflected the praise.

“It’s 99% the players and 1% coaching,” Atkinson quipped before Cleveland faced the Washington Wizards.

Depending on who you ask, Atkinson's math might be off. According to his star players, Atkinson deserves his flowers for bringing a new perspective to how the Cavs play every night.

“Empowerment,” Donovan Mitchell said when asked about Atkinson's impact on the team. “We made it public, like, ‘Evan Mobley, continue to take that step,’ like, that’s huge for us. Jarrett Allen’s been phenomenal. Pushing DG. He talked about it after the Boston game. ‘We’re not hiding you on defense.’ DG is not a guy that wants to hide. Being able to take that challenge and doing it.

“Those are the steps that we also have to grow into as a younger team, but we want to take those challenges. … He’s done a lot of different things, but empowering us is huge.”

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are empowered under Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson

Cleveland's players point to Atkinson's communication and the confidence he instills in them as the reason they’ve succeeded. That communication is seen most clearly in how Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland have all shifted and adapted into new roles this season.

Atkinson's vision wasn't for Mitchell to carry the team alone; instead, he has empowered Garland and Mobley to become key contributors, forming a true Big Three. His strategies extend beyond them, as he continually develops dynamic approaches to maximize Cleveland's performance, regardless of who is on the court.

“It’s kind of hard to explain,” Garland said, “but he’s a really good and cool guy off the floor when he’s not in coaching mode. It’s just good to have a breath of fresh air.”

Atkinson's positive influence on the Cavs has resulted in a remarkable two-way shift this year. He often steps onto the court for high fives after good plays, prioritizing trust, accountability, and chemistry with his players. Statistically, this approach is significantly benefiting the team.

Kenny Atkinson's approach has completely changed Cleveland for the better

Atkinson has transformed the Cavs' offense from 16th in rating last season to the second-best scoring attack, mainly with the same roster. This new, modern approach ensures that all players are involved, with everyone contributing and supporting each other rather than relying solely on Mitchell.

“[He] just gives me confidence,” Garland said. “He wants everybody to play their game and shoot the ball with confidence whenever they're open. …. It’s cool having coaches [that] gives me confidence. He believes in you.”

Despite a more dynamic offense, Atkinson has maintained the Cavs' defensive-first identity, making them a powerhouse. Last season, they had the seventh-best defense, allowing 112.1 points per 100 possessions. Nearly 20 games into Atkinson's tenure, they've dropped to ninth but are allowing fewer points per 100 possessions at 110.4, making them a balanced two-way threat.

“Just his communication,” Evan Mobley said. “His knowledge of the game, how he’s able to know the analytics side as well, and then teaches us in a way that won’t confuse us. [He tells us] why we’re doing certain things and stuff like that. He’s a great communicator.”

For a team that primarily retained last year's roster, hiring Atkinson has been a godsend for the Cavs. Instead of relying solely on talent, he has connected all players, from one to seventeen, fostering dynamic play. This has positioned Cleveland as a legitimate title contender as the season progresses.