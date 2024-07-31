The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Jarrett Allen have agreed on a three-year, $91 million maximum contract extension that will guarantee him $131 over the next five years, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jarrett Allen has been a key part of the Cavaliers over the last few years, and he was previously under contract through the end of the 2025-2026 season. He is now under contract for three more seasons following that.

For the next two seasons, Allen is scheduled to be paid $20 million, and then the extension will kick in, which comes out to just over $30 million a year. It will be worth monitoring the structure of the deal to see what the cap hit will be for each season.

