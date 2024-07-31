The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Jarrett Allen have agreed on a three-year, $91 million maximum contract extension that will guarantee him $131 over the next five years, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jarrett Allen has been a key part of the Cavaliers over the last few years, and he was previously under contract through the end of the 2025-2026 season. He is now under contract for three more seasons following that.

For the next two seasons, Allen is scheduled to be paid $20 million, and then the extension will kick in, which comes out to just over $30 million a year. It will be worth monitoring the structure of the deal to see what the cap hit will be for each season.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Why writing is on the wall for Isaac Okoro’s Cavs tenure
Why Cavs turning down Spurs’ blockbuster Darius Garland trade offer is a good thing
“Trust Your Game” — Donovan Mitchell, adidas celebrate release of D.O.N. Issue #6 at Spida Elite Camp
Cavs’ best move in 2024 NBA free agency

More to come on this season.