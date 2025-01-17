A playoff-like aura is pervading the Paycom Center for Thursday night's rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5) and Oklahoma City Thunder (33-6). Both sides tried to maintain perspective during last Wednesday's clash, but after engaging in a hard-fought contest that should reinvigorate some fans' love for the NBA, it is tough to deny the extra significance surrounding this regular season game. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson knows better at this point.

“Last game, we said it's just another game, {but} thinking about it more, no it's more than another game,” he told the media before Cleveland battled OKC for the second time this year. “It's best in the East versus best in the West, and that's just elevated in every sense. Our guys feel it, I feel it. We tried to play it off like it was {just another matchup} in game one, and we kind of went ‘no, that's wrong.' So let's call it what it is. Even though it's game 40, I know I feel like prep's got to be better, we got to be better, shootaround's got to be better.”

It is refreshing to hear a coach express genuine excitement and earnestness about a specific regular season showdown. While it is obviously important for teams to not get ahead of themselves or revel in their success, it is silly to ignore the added buzz surrounding Cavs-Thunder. During a time when people are focusing on declining ratings and lamenting the current form of the NBA product, these two franchises delivered an epic face-off befitting of their respective records.

Cavs and Thunder meshed amazingly well together on Jan. 8

Cleveland successfully defended its home court, outlasting Oklahoma City, 129-122. The Cavaliers overcame a poor Donovan Mitchell shooting night, as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each posted 20-point double-doubles and Ty Jerome and Max Strus erupted off the bench. Kenny Atkinson utilized a 10-man rotation to great effect, earning another signature win in his first campaign as Cavs HC.

With both squads combining for 67 shot attempts from 3-point range, fans witnessed a balanced style of play that featured clutch shot-making, infectious energy and superb ball movement (71 total assists). Cavs-Thunder would never draw the attention it deserves in a possible NBA Finals matchup, but they have the ability to create absolute magic together.

Unfortunately, that was not the case in the first half of Thursday's game. Despite Isaiah Hartenstein's absence, OKC is steamrolling Cleveland. Atkinson's group conceded 22 points off 13 turnovers at time of print.

They say the sequel is never as good as the original, and the Thunder are determined to further validate that claim.