Coming out of the All-Star break, there were wanted posters all around the perimeter of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Thankfully, no one was in danger. Instead, what was missing was the Cleveland Cavaliers' newfound offensive identity.
Leading up to the NBA's annual break from basketball, the Cavs were red-hot, smothering opponents on defense and never relenting on offense, continually burning opponents on the perimeter. Things were flowing for Cleveland on both sides of the ball in seemingly perfect harmony.
But when the Cavaliers had to hit pause on things, it slowed down the momentum the team had been building. It became clear early into Cleveland's home tilt against the Orlando Magic, their first after the break, and continued in the handful of games that followed. Sure, at times there were glimpses of the team the Cavs were heading into the All-Star break. However, the lack of speed, tenacity and endless three-point attempts were evident, leaving some confused about whether what people saw was the new normal or just a flash in the pan.
From the outside looking in, the lack of instant gratification was frustrating for fans and obstinate analysts who had grown accustomed to the new, breakneck speed at which the Cavs played on offense. But to Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and those who were more level-headed, there was no reason for concern. There was always going to be some kind of rust, and in Bickerstaff's eyes, the bumpiness coming out of the All-Star break was part of the team's ramping up toward the postseason.
“We just have to shoot it,” quipped Bickerstaff before the Cavs hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. “I think there are opportunities that we've turned down that were some good looks. I also think we've lost a little bit of our ability to get into the paint. And when we've lost that, we've lost our ability to spray it out to the perimeter.
“You look at our last game we had 30-plus assists. So, we're still sharing the ball and doing the right things and playing the game properly. But I still think we have to do a better job of taking what's available to give us an opportunity.”
Cavs beat Mavericks behind Max Strus' crunch-time heroics
Perhaps Bickerstaff can see into the future. In a nail-biting, instant-classic 121-119 win over the surging Mavericks, Cleveland looked a lot more like their old selves.
Overall, the Cavs took 40 three-pointers, a product of Cleveland establishing a dominant presence down low and then passing back out to wide-open shooting threats on the perimeter. The biggest beneficiary, and the team's biggest catalyst, was Max Strus, who more than welcomed a return to the Cavs moving the rock with an inside-out approach on offense.
All seven of Strus' makes from three-point range came off an assist—even the game-winning dagger he knocked down 60 feet from the basket. Cavs big man Evan Mobley found Strus in chaotic moments of the final seconds and somehow, the heave went in. Strus' final splash capped off a remarkable 5-of-5 barrage from three-point range in less than three minutes of action, with every single one giving Cleveland more life than the last.
WHAT AN ENDING TO CAVS-MAVS 🤯
MAX STRUS WINS IT FROM HALF COURT 🔥pic.twitter.com/ewGVTM0zGL
“That one felt pretty good,” joked Strus pos-game, when asked if he knew the game-winning shot was going in. “The last four felt pretty good, too.”
Jokes aside, Strus did follow up and made it clear the looks he got were a product of Cleveland's offensive attack, not just him feeling like he wasn't going to miss. As he has done all season long, Strus could once again be a catalyst for the Cavs on the perimeter and re-unlock the offense that was so lethal heading into the All-Star break.
Sure, hitting the second-longest game-winner in NBA history is quite a way to give his team the spark it needs. But Strus' heroics could also be what Cleveland needs to breathe life back into their offense beyond Tuesday night.