Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and miss approximately six to eight weeks, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mobley's surgery will consist of having a loose body removed from his knee.

Mobley, who has missed the last four games for the Cavs with a left knee injury, has been a force for the Cavs on the interior. He currently leads the team in rebounding and blocked shots. Over the course of their last four games, Cleveland listed Mobley as questionable at times on their injury report, making many believe this injury was not too serious.

Now, Cleveland will be without Mobley for an extensive amount of time due to knee surgery. The Cavs are also set to be without star point guard Darius Garland, who suffered a fractured jaw in Thursday night's loss to the Boston Celtics.

Nothing has been said about Mobley's knee injury over the last week, which is why the news of him undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery comes as a surprise. These are concerning times in Cleveland, especially with two of their key starters out and the team currently finding themselves 13-12 on the season.

The Cavs have lost three straight games and will be searching for ways to replicate Mobley's production in the frontcourt. The good news is that Jarrett Allen is healthy and available. Cleveland will lean on Allen a lot more given his double-double abilities as a rebounder and lob threat.

Forward Dean Wade will likely continue to start at power forward, as he has done with Mobley on the bench recently, and Georges Niang will also see his role increase. It is certainly a possibility that the Cavs give Isaiah Mobley, Evan's older brother, a chance to prove his worth as well. Isaiah is currently on a two-way contract.

In 21 games this season, Evan Mobley has averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor. Mobley is just one of 11 different players to be averaging at least 10 points and 10 rebounds per game this season.