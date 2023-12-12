While the Cavs may have lost to the Magic, Tristan Thompson proved he still has a lot to offer to the NBA and Cleveland.

Finding themselves in an eighteen-point hole, the Cleveland Cavaliers turned to Tristan Thompson to bail them out with his energy, hustle, and athleticism. No, the year isn't 2016, when Thompson and the Cavs were at their heyday. Instead, in a contest against the Orlando Magic in the Year of our Lord 2023, Thompson was the most important player for the Cavs.

That's right, you read that correctly. With Evan Mobley unavailable due to a nagging knee injury and Jarrett Allen having more fouls (six) than points (four), the Cavs needed someone to step up to protect the interior and corral a few second-chance opportunities. With Damian Jones not having full continuity with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's defensive schemes or on the court with his teammates, Cleveland called on Thompson's No. 13 No. 12 to save them.

“Tristan’s just a winner,” said Bickerstaff. “I can’t say enough about the things that he does to help this team. And he does them all in the trenches without fanfare. He just wants to do what he can to help the team win.”

Thompson turns back time

Thompson, in his thirteenth NBA season and tenth overall with the Cavs, answered the call, giving the team a spark that was lacking in the second half. When Thompson checked in after Allen fouled out of the game, the veteran big man racked up four points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in less than ten minutes of action. Thompson was all over the floor for Cleveland, giving them the spark they needed and also giving them an opportunity to roar back and steal a win on the road in Orlando.

“I just try to make his job easier,” said Thompson when asked about his and Garland’s chemistry. “I try to make to make Don’s job easier. I try to make all those guys’ jobs easier because they’re super important to our team and extremely talented.”

The block Thompson had on Magic big man Moritz Wagner was arguably the biggest play of the night and led the Cavs to cut the Orlando lead from 11 points all the way down to five. Unfortunately, it was too late, and Thompson's heroics weren't enough to salvage a chilly fifteen-point third quarter that ultimately spelled Cleveland's fate. The Cavs would fall 104-94.

While Thompson stepping up doesn't totally solve the fact that the Cavs need to invest in bigger-bodied wings that can help crash the glass, it does prove how valuable he can be for Cleveland some nights. Again, Jones just isn't a viable option for the Cavs on the floor and will likely end up as trade fodder for the organization to make the move leading up to the annual trade deadline.

People probably shouldn't expect Thompson to turn back the clock every night like he did against the Magic as the season rolls along. It's unrealistic considering how much mileage the veteran big man has on his body.

More importantly, in an ideal world, Thompson won't get consistent minutes in the team's rotation because of Mobley and Allen's impact. But, for what it's worth, it's good for Bickerstaff and his coaching staff to know they have unearthed a reliable third big man to supplant either Mobley or Allen on the floor.

Granted, Thompson will never have either star big man's dynamism when on the floor, but he can still give Cleveland a bit of juice when they need it most. In this loss to the magic, he gave the Cavs exactly that and helped keep things competitive down the stretch.