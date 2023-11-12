The Cavs' Max Strus did something that can be considered a milestone in his young NBA career vs. the Warriors and Stephen Curry.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a talented team, but haven't been playing up to their best possible level so far on the young NBA season. With the Warriors set to host JB Bickerstaff's team on Saturday night, Max Strus and company came ready to play.

The Cavs' biggest letdown this season was discussed recently. The team has also been excited to witness its most pleasant surprise of the 2023-2024 season.

On Saturday evening against the Warriors, former Miami Heat player and current Cavaliers forward Max Strus achieved a personal NBA milestone that had fans looking on with wonder.

With that last three, Max Strus has surpassed 2,000 career points!#LetEmKnow | @cavs pic.twitter.com/62zKNSMrFF — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) November 12, 2023

Strus has provided an athletic and forward-charging wing player with a smooth all-around game for Bickerstaff and the Cavs this season. Despite these pluses he brings to the basketball court, the former Heat star needs work in terms of his efficiency on the court.

Strus is shooting just 38.8 percent from the field. He's a player emblematic of the Cavs' biggest strengths as a team as well as their biggest weak points.

Loaded with talented, Strus has averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and over three assists per game while flashing the skills that made him a NBA Finals contributor for quite some time.

Strus agreed to a four-year, 63 million dollar deal this past offseason after a sign-and-trade. He is a player who is continually improving, and this time around, the Warriors brought out the best in him.

Strus had 12 points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action as the Cavs led the Warriors by 11 points in the third quarter of Saturday night's matchup. The key for Strus and the Cavs will be to play with the same level of urgency each game, not just the marquee matchups.