Riding high after knocking off the Denver Nuggets at home, the still injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers hope to maintain momentum on the road when Cleveland takes on the Charlotte Hornets. Last time out, the Cavs defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-114. The Hornets, meanwhile, are on a six-game losing streak, with Charlotte's last win coming against the Detroit Pistons in late November.

This will be the second of four meetings between the Cavs and Hornets this year. Both sides first met in Cleveland, with the Cavs winning 128-114. Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who both went bombs away from the perimeter against Charlotte.

However, with Charlotte on a significant losing skid, Cleveland doesn't want to be the victim of it coming to an end. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with numerous injuries heading into this matchup, making this a grind for either side.

Who is unavailable for the Hornets against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (calf), Miles Bridges (knee), Tre Mann (back), Tidjane Saluan (ankle) and Grant Williams (ACL). Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate (illness) and Nick Richards (ankle) are questionable and will likely be game-time decisions.

Ball is dealing with a calf strain and will be re-evaluated for the injury in 2-3 weeks. This is a tough blow for Ball, who has been showing out in 2024-25. The youngster is averaging a career-high 31.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.6% from three.

Bridges, meanwhile, is still recovering from a hyperextended knee. He has averaged 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest in 11 games. He currently shoots 39.2% from the field and 26.7% from three-point range.

Mann has already missed several games for Charlotte due to a nagging back injury, and his absence will extend another game against Cleveland. There's no clear timetable for his return yet, and Vasilije Micic should continue to see increased minutes.

Finally, Salaun suffered an ankle sprain against New York. The severity of the sprain hasn't been determined yet. Williams, meanwhile, sustained season-ending tears to the ACL, meniscus, and associated ligaments in his right knee against the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran forward averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against Charlotte?

Like the Hornets, the Cavs will be without several key contributors. Max Strus (ankle) remains sidelined. Cleveland's matchup with Washington will be the 24th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts.

After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Strus is far from returning to the floor but is progressing. So, for now, assume that Strus will remain sidelined for the better part of December.

Isaac Okoro will be unavailable for the Cavs against Charlotte

Cleveland forward Isaac Okoro is listed as questionable on the injury report with a left knee contusion. That was the same injury that caused him to miss the second half of Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. When asked about the injury, Atkinson didn't seem overly concerned.

“He told me it’s nothing important,” Atkinson said. “I think it’ll be alright.”

However, before tipoff, Atkinson ruled Okoro out against the Hornets. Against the Nuggets, Dean Wade replaced Okoro when the starting unit took the floor in the second half. With Okoro out, Wade would presumably step into that role again. Georges Niang and Caris LeVert will also get more minutes with Okoro sidelined.

Not having Okoro is a tough blow for a thin Cleveland team on the perimeter. Okoro's next chance to play is against the Miami Heat, the second game in a back-to-back set after the Cavs take care of business against the Hornets.