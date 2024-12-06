ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Charlotte Hornets in a Saturday matinee. It's a showdown at the Spectrum Center, and we're continuing our NBA odds series by making a Cavaliers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series 76-51. Recently, they defeated the Hornets 128-114 on November 17, 2024. The Cavaliers are also 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Hornets. Additionally, they are 4-1 over the past five games against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Here are the Cavaliers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Hornets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FDSS and FDSO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Life has been good in Cleveland, and Kenny Atkinson has thrived as the Cavaliers' head coach. Thanks in part to him, the Cavaliers are off to a scorching 20-3 start and look invincible. He has also had a big impact on the players.

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.5 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor, including 41.2 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Darius Garland averages 20.5 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the hardwood, including 44 percent from the three-point line. Evan Mobley has continued to be a giant prescience in the paint, averaging 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor. Likewise, Jarrett Allen has been similar, with 13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting a stellar 70.1 percent from the field.

These players lead an offense that is first in points, field-goal shooting percentage, and three-point shooting percentage. Additionally, their hot shooting has negated some of their weaknesses, such as their ability at the charity stripe, where they rank 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, they are just 19th in rebounds. But the Cavs have been careful with the basketball, as they rank seventh in assists and sixth in turnovers. The defense could use some work, as they are just 19th in blocked shots. In addition to the core four, the Cavs have gotten great production from Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome. Significantly, LeVert is averaging 12.1 points, while Jerome is averaging 11.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if their core four stay hot and convert their shooting chances. Then, they must defend the paint and not allow the Hornets to cross through.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Injuries have plagued the roster, so the Hornets added Isaiah Wong to mitigate their ailments. Ultimately, they will need a lot more than him to win this game or even to cover the spread.

LaMelo Ball is out for a while as he is dealing with a calf injury. Thus, the Hornets are missing their best player, and it has caused them to spiral downward. Someone must step up for Ball. Therefore, expect a lot from Brandon Miller. The second-year small forward has been playing well this season. So far, Miller is averaging 21.7 points per game. If there is one negative about his game, it's his shooting. Unfortunately, Miller is shooting just 40.7 percent from the floor, including 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Miller has to compensate because the Hornets are already missing Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, and Grant Williams, who are all out with injuries.

These players have struggled to score, ranking 26th in points and last in field-goal shooting percentage. Charlotte has done better from beyond the arc, ranking 15th in three-point shooting percentage. Additionally, the Hornets have done a good job on the boards, ranking seventh in rebounds. However, they have been sloppy with the basketball, ranking 27th in assists and 20th in turnovers. The defense has been inconsistent, as the Hornets rank 16th in blocked shots.

The Hornets will cover the spread if Miller can gain some room on the court and make some plays. Then, they must stop the core four and not allow them to take over the game.

Final Cavaliers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 17-6 against the spread, while the Hornets are 13-9 against the odds. Moreover, the Cavs are 6-3 against the spread on the road, while the Hornets are 8-5 against the odds at home. The Cavaliers are 12-6 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are 12-8 against the odds when facing the East.

It's a tough sell for the Hornets. Even when they were healthy, they were just a mediocre team. Therefore, it's a tall task asking them to cover the spread against the best team in the NBA when their entire starting line, sans Miller, is out with injuries. The Cavaliers win this game and cover the spread on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -12 (-110)