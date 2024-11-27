After two days off, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain home to host the Atlanta Hawks just before Thanksgiving. Last time out, the Cavs defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-108. Meanwhile, the Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, with their latest loss coming against the Dallas Mavericks 129-109.

This will be the first of three meetings between Cleveland and Toronto this year. After the first contest ends in Cleveland, both sides head to Atlanta for a Black Friday matinee battle. The series will then wrap up in late January in Cleveland.

The Cavs went 3-1 against the Hawks last season, so they should be confident about their chances heading into this matchup. However, with Atlanta currently on a four-game slide, Cleveland doesn't want to give the Hawks an easy win. Here's how the Cavs can maintain control of the game from wire to wire to ensure they clip Atlanta's wings to keep them from taking flight.

Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with numerous injuries heading into this matchup, making this a grind for either side.

Who is unavailable for the Hawks against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Atlanta will be without Dominick Barlow (NBA G League assignment), Mouhamed Gueye (NBA G League assignment), Seth Lundy (NBA G League assignment), Keaton Wallace (NBA G League assignment), and Cody Zeller (not with the team).

Trae Young, meanwhile, is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis and is listed as questionable. Young's availability will depend on how his Achilles tendon feels, so he will likely be a game-time decision.

The Hawks ruled Young out for the Nov. 12 game against the Celtics with right Achilles tendinitis. But so far, that is the only game that Young has missed this season. So, if he's unable to go against the Cavs, it will be the second game he's missed this year.

If Young cannot play, Garrison Mathews, Keaton Wallace, and David Roddy are all candidates for increased roles against the Cavs. Young's next chance to suit up will come at home against Cleveland, and for now, it appears Atlanta is treating him as day-to-day.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against Atlanta?

Like the Hawks, the Cavs will be without several key contributors. Caris LeVert (knee), Max Strus (ankle), and Dean Wade (ankle) remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Emoni Bates (NBA G League assignment, knee surgery) is still unavailable after offseason knee surgery.

Cleveland's matchup with Atlanta will be the 19th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

Wade, meanwhile, suffered an ankle sprain in Cleveland's win over the Charlotte Hornets. The floor-spacing big man was seen exiting the arena in a walking boot postgame. Not having Wade available is a massive blow to a Cavs team dealing with injuries all season. Wade is arguably one of Cleveland's best defenders and would help slow down Boston's perimeter-heavy attack.

Finally, LeVert will miss a fourth straight game due to left knee injury management. That same knee caused him to miss the last game of the Boston Celtics series last May. LeVert said during training camp that it wasn’t until two or three weeks before camp that it felt “consistently good.” So, the Cavs will cautiously handle LeVert's status from now on. On the season, LeVert has averaged 11.8 points on 53.4% shooting from the field and 4.5 assists in 24 minutes per game.

With Wade, Strus, and LeVert out, Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill, Ty Jerome, and Georges Niang are candidates for solid roles again. The next chance for Wade or LeVert to suit up will come during Friday's rematch against the Hawks in Atlanta.