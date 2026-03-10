The World Baseball Classic is in full effect. However, Colombia was eliminated quickly with a 1-3 record, even after defeating Panama 4-3 on Monday.

Afterward, 13-year veteran Julio Teherán made it official that he was retiring from the game, per Matt Monagan of MLB.com.

“It was a very difficult decision,” he said. “Thank you all for your support.”

Julio Teherán has just announced his retirement from baseball. “It was a very difficult decision. Thank you all for your support” pic.twitter.com/FIf2N4UwPL — Matt Monagan (@MattMonagan) March 9, 2026

Teherán began his career as a pitcher in 2011 with the Atlanta Braves. He would go on to play in Atlanta from 2011 to 2019. In 2020, he joined the Los Angeles Angels. The following year, he was sent to the Detroit Tigers. In 2023, Teherán played a season with the Milwaukee Brewers. The following year, he had a stint with the New York Mets.

Altogether, Teherán finishes his career with an 81-82 record, 3.85 ERA, and 1,260 strikeouts. Additionally, he also finished as a two-time All-Star in 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Colombia just wrapped up its third appearance in the World Baseball Classic. They first competed in the 2017 tournament, where they finished 1-2 overall. In 2023, they finished 1-3, not advancing past the pool stage.

Teherán made his World Baseball Classic debut in 2017. Against Canada, he pitched five innings and gave up a single run to Canada in what would be their first-ever win at the World Baseball Classic. In 2023, he was added to the roster, but didn't play.

Teherán took part in the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament in March 2025. In a game against Brazil, he pitched six scoreless innings and came away with four strikeouts. Ultimately, MLB.com included him on their 10 best players list from the qualifiers.