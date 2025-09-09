Ben Simmons’ latest NBA chapter took a surprising turn when his agent, Bernie Lee, decided to part ways with the three-time All-Star, per BleacherReport. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the move came after Simmons showed no interest in pursuing talks with the New York Knicks.

Knicks offer and rejection

League insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month that the Knicks offered Simmons a one-year contract at the veteran minimum, the most they could extend under their current salary cap limitations. Simmons, now 29, was said to be seeking more money and passed on the deal.

Lee’s decision to step aside reportedly came after Simmons “sent signals” he wasn’t on board with joining New York, despite the potential fit. The Knicks were intrigued by Simmons’ size and defensive versatility, viewing him as a low-cost option to provide depth at point guard. Bondy noted that team evaluators still saw upside in Simmons’ athleticism, even with his well-documented struggles.

Career crossroads

This latest development adds to the uncertainty surrounding Simmons’ future. Bondy recently reported the 6’10” guard-forward hybrid may even consider retirement, a shocking possibility for a player once heralded as one of the most promising young stars in the league.

Simmons’ brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers last season did little to change his trajectory. In 18 games, he averaged just 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 43.4 percent shooting. During the playoffs, he saw only 42 total minutes in the Clippers’ first-round exit against the Denver Nuggets.

The Knicks’ interest showed that some teams still see value in Simmons, even after back surgeries, missed time, and fines that piled up during his final days in Philadelphia. But with no deal in place and his agent stepping away, Simmons’ future in the NBA looks more uncertain than ever.