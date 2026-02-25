Recently, the New York Knicks shook things up by adding Jeremy Sochan over the All-Star break after he parted ways with the San Antonio Spurs. To say that Sochan's start to his Knicks tenure has gone rough would be an understatement, recently finding himself benched in the second half of New York's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

However, Sochan is keeping a positive attitude as he adjusts to his new home.

“It’s a process. It’s my fourth game here,” Sochan said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “So we’ll figure it out. We’ll be good.”

“It’s my first time adjusting to a different dynamic,” he added. “So it’s going to take some time to figure out and, of course, I haven’t been in a lot of game shape. So altogether there are going to [be] ups and downs. But I’m blessed and excited to be in this situation. And I truly believe I can add to this team.”

Sochan became known as a versatile defender and opportunistic offensive player during his time with the Spurs, but ultimately found himself mostly out of the rotation in San Antonio this year.

The Knicks could certainly use another athletic defender, considering that many point to the team's best two players, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, being clear negatives on that end of the floor as a reason not to take New York seriously as championship contenders.

Still, in order to carve out a consistent spot for himself in Mike Brown's rotation, Sochan will have to be able to provide more on offense than he has so far during his Knicks tenure.

“I think it’s just learning how everyone wants to play. The vibe on the team and all those sorts of things,” he said.

The Knicks will next take the floor on Friday evening vs the Milwaukee Bucks.