The New York Knicks’ blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns was supposed to be the final piece of a championship puzzle. Instead, it’s becoming a lightning rod for criticism, specifically from one of the most vocal legends in the game.

During a recent appearance on NBA on ESPN, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley didn’t hold back, claiming the four-time All-Star “doesn't know how to play basketball.” While Barkley acknowledged that Towns is a “terrific 7-foot shooter,” his gripe centers on a lack of situational awareness and “basketball IQ” regarding mismatches.

“The matchup dictates whether you shoot 3s or you go post up,” Barkley explained. “When he got a little guy on him, there’s no need to shoot 3s… When you got a big guy on you, like Joel Embiid, take him outside, put him in a pick-and-roll.”

"I ain't letting no little dude guard me." 😅 Charles Barkley discusses what he thinks needs to shift in KAT’s game before Rockets–Knicks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IVseE2bimj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 22, 2026

As New York prepares to host the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden, the team is searching for consistency. Towns’ transition to the Big Apple has been statistically solid but tactically puzzling.

In the Knicks' recent 126-111 loss, Towns finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. On the surface, those are “All-NBA” numbers. However, a deeper look at the ESPN box score shows he attempted seven 4-pointers while often settling for perimeter looks even when smaller defenders switched onto him.

This passivity in the paint is exactly what triggered Barkley’s rant, echoing a sentiment Blake Griffin recently shared regarding the Knicks’ spacing issues.

If New York wants to climb the Eastern Conference standings, they need the Minnesota version of “KAT” that dominated both inside and out. Against a young, athletic Rockets team, Towns will have the perfect opportunity to prove Sir Charles wrong.

If he continues to drift to the arc when a mismatch is staring him in the face, the “puzzling” label will only get louder.