The New York Knicks produced one of their most epic comebacks in recent memory in the 108-106 victory over the Houston Rockets, overturning an 18-point deficit via a furious fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone, returning with 25 points and a spirited fourth quarter that saw the Knicks score 33 points while restricting the Rockets to just 15.

Post-game, KAT went in detail about how he helped his team spark the comeback, claiming that he challenged his teammates to come out firing in the final period.

“I just challenged our team to start the fourth as challengers. You know, we can win this game and I have seen us doing it. It starts at the first possession of the fourth quarter playing defence, we gotta get a stop. That is the most important possession of the game, the first play in the fourth quarter,” he explained per a post on X by Knicks Videos.

"I just challenged our team to start the fourth" Karl-Anthony Towns talks about his message to his teammates before the fourth quarter, challenging them to get a stop to start the quarter: pic.twitter.com/NkwWAwj8kr — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 22, 2026

KAT went on to explain his own part, claiming that the Knicks expected to go out and get the win in the final period.

“And, I wanted to my part as well to get that stop. And from that point, you go on. It sets the tone for our team and set the intensity level that we needed to play for as we expected to go out and win,” he explained.

KAT helped New York post a decisive 14-2 run late in the fourth quarter, trimming Houston’s lead to two with just over three minutes remaining. But the Knicks were also helped by the Rockets’ failure to convert shots.

Houston missed eight consecutive shots during the Knicks’ decisive push and finished with 20 turnovers that translated into 30 Knicks points. Regardless, if KAT set the tone, Jalen Brunson delivered the final blow.

The All-Star guard scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, including the tying jumper and the go-ahead pull-up that sealed the comeback. The Knicks will now take on the Chicago Bulls next.