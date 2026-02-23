After Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green watched Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham dominate the New York Knicks in a 126-111 blowout win at Madison Square Garden, he declared ownership of the guard. Cunningham's 42-point performance against the Knicks at MSG made history in becoming the first Pistons player to post at least 40 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, and five made 3-pointers in a single game.

Cunningham's historic performance solidified how much he and the Pistons have the Knicks' number, he said, per the Draymond Green Show.

“I just think Cade is incredible. I think Cade is ready to take them next steps, man. He's got his team number one in the East, came off the All-Star break 42 and 9 at the Garden, owning the New York Knicks,” Green said. “Cade Cunningham owns the New York Knicks. He's making everybody better. He's scoring the basketball. He's so poised. You can't speed him up. It's so fun to watch. The way he’s received Detroit basketball is insane.”

The Pistons are a perfect 3-0 against the Knicks this season.

“It's been fun to watch, man. Really enjoying watching the growth of Cade Cunningham. I remember talking a little junk to him his rookie year. Like, ‘Aw man, you ain't it.' He was like, “I ain't it? What?” So, I love to see it,” Green added. “To see him come into his own, grow into the guy he's growing into.”

Draymond Green says Cade Cunningham OWNS the Knicks 😳 “42 and 9 at the Garden, owning the New York Knicks. Cade Cunningham owns the New York Knicks… The way he’s received Detroit basketball is insane.” (via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/dUYGUyUEW9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026

For many, Cunningham is strengthening his case to win this year's MVP award over candidates such as Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic.

J.B. Bickerstaff's MVP statement on Pistons' Cade Cunningham

Article Continues Below

Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham undoubtedly has coach J.B. Bickerstaff's vote for MVP. Bickerstaff discussed Cunningham's impressive season after Cade's historic 42-point performance in the Pistons' 15-point victory against the Knicks, he said, per The Athletic's Hunter Patterson.

“He's been that all year long. I don't think you pick an MVP based on just one game or one statement. He's been this way for the entire season. He's dominated both ends of the floor and impacted winning in a major way,” Bickerstaff said. “This is just another night of him being the same and doing the same he's done night in and night out for us.

“Credit to him, credit to his work, credit to his conditioning, his will to want to win, his ability to be a great teammate and lead. That's who he has been all season.”

Asked J.B. if Cade Cunningham made a statement for his MVP case with tonight’s performance: “He’s been this way for the entire season. He’s dominated both ends of the floor and impacted winning in a major way. So this was just another night of him being the same.” pic.twitter.com/jlkcV1qdFt — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) February 20, 2026

Cunningham and the Pistons are on a five-game winning streak, including seven of their last eight games.