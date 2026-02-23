On Sunday, the New York Knicks picked up their second straight win with a road victory over the Chicago Bulls, by a score of 105-99. Josh Hart put together a well-rounded game in this one, scoring 11 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists, on an efficient 4-5 shooting from the field.

However, arguably Hart's most impressive moment came during pregame warmups, when he took on Chicago mascot Benny the Bull in a game of air hockey, and ended up winning.

Josh Hart and Benny the Bull compete in a fierce game of air hockey before the game Video via: https://t.co/dJI4pi79B3 Benny The Bull tends to do every now and then pic.twitter.com/InpxLpHdwc — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 23, 2026

Hart then celebrated the victory in loud fashion.

Josh Hart has established himself as an integral part of the Knicks over the last few seasons, using his combination of athleticism and relentless hustle to turn himself into a menace on both the offensive and defensive glass, as well as showing an improved outside shooting touch in recent years.

When Hart is at his best and knocking down shots from the perimeter, the Knicks are a very tough team to beat, boasting several switchable wings on the defensive end of the floor, as well as multiple players who can create their own shot on offense.

Meanwhile, Sunday's win over Chicago was the second straight win for the Knicks, having defeated the Houston Rockets in epic comeback fashion on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden.

In that game, the Knicks' defense roared to life in the fourth quarter, holding Houston to just 15 points in the final frame, with Jalen Brunson shaking off a rough shooting night to deliver several clutch buckets down the stretch.

The Knicks currently sit at 37-21, and are in a race with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers for the coveted number two spot in the Eastern Conference.

In any case, New York will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening for a road game against the Cavaliers, with tipoff set for 7:30 pm ET.