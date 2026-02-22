NEW YORK – Karl-Anthony Towns scored just two first-half points against the Detroit Pistons last Thursday. He made just one of his three shot attempts in the game's opening frames. The game, however, was a tale of two halves for Towns. The center made six of his 11 second-half field goals and scored 19 points, finishing with 21.

Head coach Mike Brown told reporters after the game that, other than having Towns set screens a bit higher, there weren't any major changes made at halftime that facilitated the All-Star big man's second-half scoring flurry. Ahead of Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Brown revealed just how liable Towns was for his lack of offensive involvement.

New York's coach has maintained that any efforts to set players, including Towns, up for success have to start with him. On Saturday, he put more of the onus on the center than ever before. Brown made clear that the center needs to read opposing defenses and position himself accordingly to capitalize on opportunities to produce.

“KAT's going to have to read those moments,” Brown said of Towns' pick-and-pop involvement in the second half against the Pistons. “Because sometimes they'll switch. And if they switch and they screw the switch up, then you might need to roll… If they don't switch, and they're aggressive on the ball, then he's got to read that, and he's got to pop.”

After two-thirds of a season's worth of questions about Towns' production, the coach gave it to reporters straight: Towns needs to control what he can, and let the rest fall into place.

Why KAT isn't making the most of his ‘MVP-level' Knicks teammate

Brown also claimed Towns can help the Knicks reap more benefits from their superstar point guard, Brunson. The coach explained that the importance of Towns correctly identifying opportunities to “pop” is tied to the problems he and Brunson can create for opposing defenses. The duo is only creating problems for themselves if they're not reacting to the schemes in front of them.

“Because now the only thing they can do is full-rotate,” Brown said of the challenges teams face when Towns screens and pops out to the 3-point line. “Because it's hard. Even though [Detroit's] bigs have great feet, they're able to move, and they're quick, and all that stuff. It's hard for somebody to guard Jalen, put two on Jalen, and then get back to a guy like KAT. So, it's a read, but we do have plays designed to where he will pop. And, or, plays designed to where he will roll,” Brown told reporters of Towns' offensive process.

The Knicks' coach is typically less concerned with Towns' or any player's results than he is with the actual games. Brown was asked numerous times about Towns' relative lack of offensive involvement during the team's eight-game win streak. He responded by consistently directing focus toward the team's win-loss record in that time. He was also complimentary of the center on Saturday, saying he's done “fantastic” at adjusting to the new system.

Brown's pregame comments from Saturday about the Knicks' offensive pecking order were clear. Brunson first, Towns second, and the rest of the chips will fall in whatever arrangement the matchup facilitates. The coach didn't say that Towns needs to demand the ball from teammates. He didn't say that the center isn't getting the ball often enough. But he does seem to want Towns to position himself better. That can help everyone involved.