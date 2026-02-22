Jose Alvarado has quietly had an efficient start to life at the New York Knicks, but the comeback against the Houston Rockets pushed him firmly into the limelight. In just 20 fourth-quarter minutes, the former New Orleans Pelicans man produced eight points, five steals, four assists, and a game-best +18 plus-minus, alongside a steal off Kevin Durant that resulted in Madison Square Garden loudly erupting.

Post-game, Alvarado revealed that it was ‘all love’ between him and KD despite the trash talk they seemingly shared during the game.

Jose Alvarado says it's "all love" between him and Kevin Durant: "That's big bro. He showed a lot of love when I first got to the league. He just loves how I compete and obviously, he's KD. It's just all love there." pic.twitter.com/EXOCpZZ4kh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 22, 2026

“That's big bro. He showed a lot of love when I first got to the league. He just loves how I compete and obviously, he's KD. It's just all love there,” he said per a clip on X by Knicks Videos.

The Knicks were trailing by as many as 16 points when Alvarado entered the game, and his defensive intensity and IQ were immediately on full display. The Knicks outscored Houston 33-15 in the fourth quarter, and much of that swing traced directly to Alvarado’s ball pressure.

Over his five appearances thus far, Alvarado has averaged roughly 13.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals while shooting at more than 55% overall and 37.5% from the deep. Alvarado’s palpable impact was even praised by Karl-Anthony Towns, who himself had a big night against Houston.

“They made him feel loved and feel welcomed. I think he's reciprocated that energy with his own tenacity on the court. Shout-out to our fans who welcomed him and gave him the confidence, the belief and the love needed to do what he does best,” KAT said, also crediting Knicks supporters for welcoming the point guard.

Karl-Anthony Towns talks about the spark Jose Alvarado has given the Knicks and credits Knicks fans for welcoming him: "They made him feel loved and feel welcomed. I think he's reciprocated that energy with his own tenacity on the court. Shout-out to our fans who welcomed him… pic.twitter.com/biafemEB0E — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 22, 2026

Regardless, the Knicks as a unit responded with one of their most resilient performances of recent memory, and fans will hope they continue in the same vein as they attempt to compete at the top of the Eastern Conference.