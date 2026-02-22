On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks got back into the win column with a thrilling win over the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Despite trailing by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks clawed their way back and ultimately won the game, shutting down Houston's offensive attack down the stretch.

It was a strong game for Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 25 points to go along with seven rebounds in the win.

After the game, Towns joined ESPN's Inside the NBA for an interview, and Shaquille O'Neal had an interesting back and forth with the Knicks big man.

“If you guys win the chip, of course they'll talk about Brunson, but it's you and your play. You have to be dominant. You played well,” said O'Neal, per Hoopshype.

“They can talk about anybody as long as we get a ring, that's the most important thing,” said Towns.

“No, you gotta play great. You're a part of that 1-2 punch,” countered Shaq.

“Hell yeah but the main goal is to win, it don't matter about who gets the credit,” responded Towns.

“Nope, you gotta play great to get the credit,” added Shq.

O'Neal has long been known as a critic of centers in today's NBA, with some fans speculating that jealousy or spite could play a role in his disdain.

Perhaps O'Neal's me-first attitude was part of what made him so dominant, but also why he is considered as a relative underachiever, considering his insane natural talent, in recent NBA history.

Towns, meanwhile, has faced accusations of being “soft” before in his career, but has always put the team before himself, which has continued into his time with the Knicks.

New York will look to make it two wins in a row when they next hit the floor on Sunday vs the Chicago Bulls.