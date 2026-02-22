The New York Knicks big move at the NBA trade deadline was acquiring Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second round picks. Alvarado’s importance to the Knicks was no more apparent than during the team’s 108-106 win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Following the game, Knicks star Jalen Brunson hilariously retorted that he never paid attention to Jose Alvarado as an opponent, as per SNYtv.

“More fun to play with him,” Brunson said. “Against him, I didn’t really know he was on the other team. You guys can tell him I said that too.”

All jokes aside, Alvarado’s impact in the win against the Rockets can’t be overstated. Alvarado had arguably the top defensive play of the game, creeping up behind Rockets star Kevin Durant and swiping the ball free in one of his patented sneak moves. He then took the ball coast to coast and soared in for a layup over Tari Earson to slice Houston’s lead down to two, 103-101.

Article Continues Below

Alvarado played a total of 20 minutes off the bench, and finished with eight points, one rebound, four assists and a game-high five steals. He shot 3-of-9 from the field and was 2-of-5 from the 3-point line.

Since the trade, Alvarado has appeared in five games for the Knicks as the backup point guard, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 11.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Alvarado had played his entire career to this point with the Pelicans. Now, he gets to help the Knicks make a playoff run in the Eastern Conference.