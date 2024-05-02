Britney Spears is breaking her silence on the physical altercation she got into with her rumored boyfriend. Spears and her rumored partner Paul Soliz allegedly got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Wednesday (May 1), according to multiple reports.

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!” Spears wrote of the alleged incident on social media Thursday (May 2). “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!”

She added that she had twisted her ankle and that paramedics came to hotel room to help. However, the pop star was not taking too kindly of the help and wrote that they ” showed up at my door illegally.”

“They never came in my room,” she added, “but I felt completely harassed.”

In the same message, she revealed that she would be moving from Los Angeles to Boston soon.

An eyewitness to the alleged incident told Entertainment Tonight, “Britney came out with Paul Richard Soliz and some others. Someone gave her a blanket to throw over and she had a pillow covering her front. She took a few steps and turned around and went back, not getting into the stretcher they had brought out.” It was not confirmed the ambulance was called for Spears, but she was not taken to the hospital.

A source told CNN that Britney is now “home and safe.

What Has Britney Spears' Rumored Boyfriend Paul Soliz Said About Her?

Spears' rumored partner Soliz has been pretty close-lipped about their relationship. The two have been romantically linked for about a year. In September 2023, he told Us Weekly that the singer is a “phenomenal woman.”

“She's a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he added.

He also spoke highly of Spear's ex Sam Asghari calling him a “great guy.”

What has been talked about Soliz amongst Spears' fans is his criminal background. According to the publication, Soliz has been charged with “multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm.”

However, Soliz ensures that his behavior has changed since then.

“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to to the outlet. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

Soliz is a contractor and has “fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” a source told the outlet.

They were spotted out together in August but neither has confirmed their relationship.