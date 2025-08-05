Joe Budden wasted no time putting Jeff Teague in the hot seat. On a recent episode of Budden's “Patreon Podcast,” the former rapper-turned-podcasting powerhouse asked Teague point blank who made him walk back his viral comments about LeBron James allegedly taking steroids.

Teague didn’t hesitate to answer. “Nobody called. My pops told me like, ‘Yo, why you say that?’ And I was like, ‘Say what?’ I was like…they took that the wrong way, so I was like, ‘I need to back that up.’ Cuz he said, ‘We know you joking, but the world think LeBron really might be doing that.’ Like, I don’t know LeBron. I ain’t never spoke to LeBron. He said, ‘Wassup’ to me twice in my life,” Teague explained.

Joe budden asking Jeff Teague about him backtracking the LeBron James steroids allegations via Joe budden patreon pic.twitter.com/fnW6KJcLL2 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 4, 2025

This came after Teague, during a recent episode of his “Club 520” podcast, accused Miami-era LeBron James of using synthetic Human Growth Hormone (HGH) to dominate the league. He later backtracked on Twitter, saying it was all a joke meant to highlight how unstoppable James was at the time. “What I was saying was he was so good that we had, you know, when somebody be rich and they black, we say they Illuminati…” Teague clarified to Budden.

Walking back wild claims

Teague’s original statement was eyebrow-raising. He suggested that when the NBA began testing for HGH, LeBron conveniently sat out three weeks with a back injury, returning noticeably slimmer. But here’s the problem: the league didn’t start testing for HGH until the 2015-16 season, which was at least two years after James left Miami. That made Teague’s claim impossible.

It wasn’t the first time James’s name came up in that kind of conversation. In 2013, his name surfaced during the Biogenesis scandal investigation, but he was never accused of wrongdoing. Teague admitted he had no firsthand knowledge. “If he was doing that, don’t you know I would have did it. S–t, I would have took them…If I could have been half the ni–a he was, come on, bro. If we talk about $100 million, $300 million, I would have did that,” he joked.

Jeff Teague’s comments may have been meant for laughs, but Budden made sure to hold him accountable for clarifying them.