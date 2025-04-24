Cam’ron has entered the chat, and he’s making no secret about where he stands. During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, the Harlem rapper voiced his support for Shannon Sharpe amid the disturbing allegations of rape and abuse brought against the NFL Hall of Famer. Cam’ron didn’t mince words, calling the lawsuit a likely “shakedown” and cautioning viewers to “read the signs,” per Complex.

Cam’ron sides with Shannon Sharpe agreeing that the $50 million civil lawsuit against Sharpe is a shakedown and shares advice on how to recognize when a woman is trying to set you up . pic.twitter.com/kW0b9CDgXw — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reflecting on his own years navigating relationships in the public eye, Cam painted the accuser’s claims as inconsistent and suspicious. “You gotta read the signs,” he said, suggesting that some of the woman’s alleged texts and behaviors felt more performative than authentic. While trying not to dismiss serious allegations outright, Cam’ron insisted that some elements of the case don’t add up.

He pointed out that the accuser moved to Nevada after Sharpe relocated there, despite claiming abuse during their time in California. “Why would you move to the next state with the same [guy] who's abusing you?” he asked.

Caution, Not Blind Loyalty

Still, Cam’ron didn’t pledge unconditional loyalty to Sharpe. In a moment of self-awareness, he noted that if more evidence — especially video or audio — starts piling up, his stance could change. Sharpe has already claimed that attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the accuser, might release a selective clip from a sex tape to influence public opinion. Cam acknowledged the potential impact of a “nasty and violent” 30-second snippet if taken out of context, but defended Sharpe’s call for the full recording to be released.

“I hope that Disney does keep him. I'm rooting for him because I do believe this is a shakedown,” Cam said, making it clear that his support hinges on what evidence eventually emerges.

Sharpe's accuser is seeking $50 million in damages, alleging a prolonged period of manipulation, threats, and multiple instances of rape, including one violent encounter despite her “sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no.'”

Cam’ron may be standing with Shannon Sharpe for now, but like many watching the case unfold, he’s keeping one eye open for what comes next.